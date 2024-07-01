The UK police National Business Crime Centre (NBCC) reports that a dozen security companies have pledged their support for the NBCC Safe Spaces scheme also known as Operation Portum.

The Safe Spaces scheme, that businesses can sign up to, seeks to create safer spaces in city and town centres and retail parks for employees, customers and any that feel vulnerable. While some retailers have already signed up, the NBCC says it recognised that private security also operates within this space and play a role in keeping customers safe and secure. The 12 are Lodge Service, Mitie, Carlisle Support Services, Argenbright Security Europe Ltd, TSS, Kings Guarding Solutions, FGH Security, Bidvest Noonan, City Group Security, CIS Security, United Guarding Services and OCS.

NBCC lead Supt Patrick Holdaway said: “The response we have had from the private security industry to the scheme has been tremendous. With so many of the large security companies joining the scheme, there will be thousands of security staff up and down the country given training on the scheme and know what to do if someone is feeling unsafe and asks for their help. By working together we can help people feel safer in their communities.”

Assistant Chief Constable Samantha Millar is the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for violence against women and girls. She added: “There are many reasons why someone may feel vulnerable or unsafe when they are out. Private security staff can provide a reassuring presence as someone in a uniform that can be trusted to help someone in need of help. I am pleased that so many private security companies have signed up the NBCC’s Safe Spaces scheme working collaboratively to protect any individual who requires support.”

The NBCC adds that by signing up, the security companies have made a commitment to raise awareness among security officers of Operation Portum and its principles and provide guidance on how private security officers can use the principles to support and assist those who feel vulnerable.

The Safe Spaces scheme has received backing from the regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA). The SIA’s Director of Inspections and Enforcement Paul Fullwood, himself a former police officer, said: “The NBCC Safe Spaces scheme provides the security industry the opportunity to further contribute to public protection and community safety. Security companies provide services to the business sector across the UK’s towns, cities and local communities and are a reassuring presence to staff and members of the public as well as those who may be vulnerable or need assistance. It is great to see the support from the security industry for the NBCC Safe Spaces Scheme. I encourage them explore with their clients how they can implement the Safe Spaces scheme to increase the network of support across the UK.”

The NBCC has developed guidance for security companies wanting to sign up to the scheme and has a three-minute video online which includes ‘do’s and don’ts’.

David Ward, founder of the industry body the City Security Council, added: “We encourage private security companies to join this scheme, as it demonstrates how they can help further support local communities and keep people safe. Security staff already play a key role in protecting vulnerable people, and this scheme provides a framework for building on their great work.”

To find out more and to sign up to the scheme, see the Safe Spaces part of nbcc.police.uk. You can download the Op Portum guidance for Security Staff.