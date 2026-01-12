WEF on changing global cyber risk landscape

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, January 12, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Commissioning Engineer – UK / UK
Technical Sales – Sprinklers / Remote/Dorset
Technical Surveyor – Fire and Security / Poole
Project Manager / North London
Senior Engineer / Watford
Security Installation Engineer / England
Design Engineer / England
Fire Extinguisher Engineer / HP9, Jordans, Buckinghamshire
Fire/ Security Service Engineer / Bristol
Fire/ Security Service Engineer / Yeovil
Post a Job Ad
Case Studies

WEF on changing global cyber risk landscape

by Mark Rowe

Artificial intelligence, geopolitical fragmentation and a surge in cyber-enabled fraud are behind the changing global cyber risk landscape at unprecedented speed, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026.

The report, developed with the consulting firm Accenture, suggests that cyber-enabled fraud has become a pervasive threat. Supply chains remain a major systemic vulnerability. Among large companies, most, 65pc cite third-party and supply chain risks as their greatest cyber resilience barrier, up from 54pc last year. This shift underscores the growing societal and economic impact of fraud as it spreads across regions and sectors, according to the report. It shows how AI is supercharging both offensive and defensive capabilities. Geopolitical fragmentation further compounds these risks, reshaping cybersecurity strategies and widening preparedness gaps across regions.

This year marks the fifth edition of the Global Cybersecurity Outlook series, which has traced from pandemic-driven digitalization to an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. The new findings point to a cyber landscape undergoing profound structural shifts, where cyber resilience can no longer be approached as a technical function alone but as a strategic requirement that underpins economic stability, national resilience and public trust. Cyber inequity is widening across regions and sectors. Smaller businesses are twice as likely to report insufficient resilience compared to large firms.

What they say

Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director isWorld Economic Forum (WEF), the Swiss gathering of the rich and powerful each January in the resort of Davos. He said: “As cyber risks become more interconnected and consequential, cyber-enabled fraud has emerged as one of the most disruptive forces in the digital economy, undermining trust, distorting markets and directly affecting people’s lives. The challenge for leaders is no longer just understanding the threat but acting collectively to stay ahead of it. Building meaningful cyber resilience will require coordinated action across governments, businesses and technology providers to protect trust and stability in an increasingly AI-driven world.”

And Paolo Dal Cin, global lead, Accenture Cybersecurity said: “The weaponization of AI, persistent geopolitical friction and systemic supply chain risks are upending traditional cyber defences. For C-suite leaders, the imperative is clear; they must pivot from traditional cyber protection to cyber defence powered by advanced and agentic AI to be resilient against AI-driven threat actors. True business resilience is built by fusing cyber strategy, operational continuity and foundational trust—enabling organizations to swiftly adapt to the dynamic threat landscape.”

 

Comment

Dan Lattimer, Area VP EMEA West, at the cyber firm Semperis said: “Disruption attributable to geopolitically motivated cyberattacks is a top concern identified in the annual World Economic Forum Cyber Report, with 64 per cent factoring in disruption associated with CNI, for example, into their cyber risk mitigation strategies. This could be influenced by the fact that only 40pc of European companies are confident in the ability of their government to respond to an attack against, yet the vast majority believe their business has sufficient cyber resilience.
This is a classic case of reality differing from perception. Yes, governments do need to step up and improve their threat detection and response to CNI, which is why the [UK’s] Cyber Security and Resilience Bill is so urgently needed as an update to NIS [EU’s network and information systems directive], but companies too need to take a reality check. To be truly resilient, these businesses need to understand what constitutes their Minimum Viable Company (MVC) – that is the failover strategies, data recovery and minimum viable operations of the business  – all of which are key pillars of resilience that enable the company to continue or quickly regain their core operations. Very few organisations are in such a position today and so most would do well to focus on MVC as part of their drive to achieve resilience.”

Visit www.weforum.org.

Related News

  • Case Studies

    Liverpool round-up

    by Mark Rowe

    Since November 2024, reports of youths and young adults gathering in Liverpool city centre have steadily increased, with persistent and unreasonable behaviour.…

  • Case Studies

    March 2025 edition

    by Mark Rowe

    Now on desks in physical form and in email in-boxes in digital form is the March 2025 edition of Professional Security Magazine,…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close