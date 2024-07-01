Zitko Group Managing Director, UK

Zitko Group, the fire and security sector recruitment consultancy, announces the promotion of Laura Raven to Managing Director, UK.

The firm says her new role will see Zitko’s specialist technical division move under her leadership and allow for closer working partnerships across the company divisions in the UK.

Zitko Group CEO and founder, George Zitko, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to officially confirm Laura’s promotion to Managing Director, UK for Zitko Group. Having joined our team six years ago, she’s progressed through the business from resourcing and consulting through to team and divisional leadership. Under her stewardship, the Zitko Group contract division has gone from being a start-up in the industry, to one of its largest and most respected suppliers. More recently, our permanent technical recruitment team has seen significant gains in both performance and process and is now delivering a variety of recruitment projects. These range from bringing 100-plus new candidates into the industry through our Talent product, to high volume nationwide campaigns for the industry’s leading installers. It’s been great fun working with Laura these last six years. I can’t wait to crack on with the next six!”

Laura Raven, pictured, says: “Anyone that asks me about what it’s like at Zitko Group will know that I describe it as the best place I have ever worked. I am lucky enough to have found not only an industry that I love, but also a business and a leader that inspires me. When I arrived at Zitko six and a half years ago, pregnant expecting my beautiful daughter, as resource support on a temp contract, little did I realise just how much this decision would impact my life, or the opportunities it has given me.

“Being promoted to Managing Director UK is a tremendous honour; I’m delighted to take on this next challenge and continue to drive the company’s growth and success. My hope is to replicate the success we have had in the contract division across the UK permanent divisions.”

Visit https://www.zitko.co.uk.