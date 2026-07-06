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Case Studies

Vagrancy Act repeal welcomed

by Mark Rowe

The Labour Government repealed the 1824 Vagrancy Act on June 29, 2026. Housing Secretary Steve Reed said the Government was ‘shifting from punishment to prevention, alongside our investment to tackle homelessness for good’. And Homelessness Minister Alison McGovern said:   ”Repealing the Vagrancy Act is a long-overdue step that reflects a modern understanding of homelessness. We are turning our backs on a centuries old approach and instead focusing our attention on what works through providing support, preventing homelessness, and helping people rebuild their lives. Our Plan to End Homelessness will drive that change, helping more people off the streets and into the security of a permanent home.”

As for how to combat vagrancy, in a written statement McGovern said repeal needs to be ‘without leaving gaps in the law where community safety issues arise’. The Government points to powers in place to tackle antisocial behaviour, such as the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014; statutory guidance will be updated about use of such powers, the Government said. And under its flagship Crime and Policing Act 2026 new offences will target organised begging gangs.

Council view

In north London, Labour-led Camden Council welcomed the repeal. Anna Wright, Camden’s Cabinet Member for Better Homes and Homelessness Prevention said: “We are committed to ending street homelessness in Camden. The repeal of the Vagrancy Act will support our work to prioritise the needs of people sleeping rough and help find long term solutions that mean they can move away from the streets for good.”

Background

The repeal of the Act which dates from a problem of returned soldiers from the Napoleonic Wars being unable to find work, has had cross-party agreement; the previous, Rishi Sunak Conservative Government committed to the repeal, and Labour trailed it a year ago; all after a Commons vote for repeal in 2022. For some years academic researchers and those working in the field of rough sleeping have complained of misuse of Public Spaces Protection Orders and other anti-social behaviour powers that ‘disproportionately criminalising people experiencing street sleeping homelessness’.

Orders

Since the public sector austerity of the 2010s, towns and high streets routinely have street populations, that may act in an anti-social way, whether fighting, arguing, approaching the public for money, urinating in the street, shouting, swearing or buying alcohol for minors. Reform UK-led South Tyneside Council for example has hailed its enforcement action against those of ‘no fixed abode’ including a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against a persistent offender. In a recent blog, South Tyneside leader Paul Mackings wrote of ‘bringing together enforcement, prevention, and support to tackle the causes of anti-social behaviour and keep our neighbourhoods safe’.

Meanwhile in east London, the Labour-led borough of Barking and Dagenham CCTV strategy for 2026-30 noted rises in recent years of fly-tipping; and begging in public. The document said: “Begging had relatively low numbers in 2019, but has steadily increased, driven by wider economic factors such as the cost-of-living crisis and the housing crisis. The Council’s PSPOs were reviewed and renewed in 2024 to address this. Discouraging and reducing the incidence of begging is one of the current operational focuses of the CCTV and Community Safety Enforcement teams.”

Cuckooing

The homelessness charity Crisis states that vulnerable people lose control of their homes through coercion, fear, obligation or unmet need — often without recognising what is happening to them.  Hence it’s developed a cuckooing toolkit and suite of cuckooing resources for practitioners.

Photo by Mark Rowe: In Kent, Chatham SIA-badged ambassadors talk to a zonked out man on a bench in Chatham town centre (with aid from other members of the street population).

 

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