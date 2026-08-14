US public-private partners on cyber

President Trump has signed a national security presidential memorandum to combat transnational cyber enabled crime. It’ll allow federal law enforcement to partner with private technology companies. The federal National Coordination Center (NCC) ‘shall create, manage, and maintain’ a programme whereby companies ‘conduct Cyber Surveillance Operations and Cyber Effects Operations against foreign Cyber-Enabled Transnational Criminal Organizations (CE-TCOs), under the control and oversight of the Federal Government’. Companies taking part will be vetted, and meet standards of ‘technical proficiency, proven performance of cyber operations, facility security, personnel vetting, competence, reliability’.
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