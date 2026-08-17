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Monday, August 17, 2026
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Security Engineer / CH1, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
Pre-Sales – Lead Designer – Smart Buildings – Security / UK - City of London
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GSOC Director / Boca Raton
GSOC Director / Boca Raton
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Guarding

IFPO UK card offer

by Mark Rowe

IFPO UK, the UK arm of the US-based International Foundation for Protection Officers, is offering members free access to the Protect Card, as a member benefit. Through the Protect Card platform, you can browse discounts and offers, from everyday essentials and big-brand shopping, with retailers such as Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Boots, Currys, Samsung, Apple, IKEA, B&Q and Wickes; to dining out and holidays. It takes a few minutes to activate online — there is no physical card to carry. Discounts are accessed through the Protect Card website or app, where you enter a code online or show it in-store to save. You do not need to hold an SIA licence.

Benefits include half-price cinema at Cineworld, Odeon, Vue, Picturehouse, Showcase and The Light. Monthly competitions and spot prizes are free for members, with prizes such as £500 gift cards.Redemption methods depend on the retailer, but always follow the same three steps: visit the website or app — find the brand you want — many discounts are already applied automatically. Purchase a discounted e-gift card — where required, to pay online or in-store (takes a couple of minutes). Copy the discount code — and apply it at checkout to save.

Members also get free access to:

Total Motor Assist — free for 12 months, with accident recovery cover.

DriverSave — free motoring discounts that can save you a significant amount.

Total Property Assist — free professional repair service if your home is damaged.

Fuel Direct — up to 60 per cent off fuel cards and savings of up to 6p per litre.

Visit protectcard.memberrewards.uk to register and activate a Protect Card. If you have any questions about eligibility or access, contact IFPO UK via www.ifpo.uk.

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