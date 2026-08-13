Sustainability score hailed

The networked products distributor Mayflex has achieved an EcoVadis sustainability score of 86. The Birmingham-based firm says it’s a significant increase from its previous score of 69, a 25pc improvement and elevating the business from Silver to Gold status.

EcoVadis is a business sustainability rating provider, assessing against internationally recognised sustainability standards including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the UN Global Compact and ISO 26000. The assessment measures performance across four key areas: Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Donna Swaby, ESG Manager said: “Achieving EcoVadis Gold is a fantastic accomplishment for Mayflex and reflects the dedication, collaboration and commitment shown by colleagues right across the business. Every sustainability initiative, every process improvement, and every contribution from our teams has helped us reach this milestone. We have built upon the strong foundations established over several years and continued to strengthen our governance, policies, reporting and sustainability programmes. The publication of our first comprehensive Sustainability Report, together with the support and resources available through the Sonepar Group, have played an important role in demonstrating our progress and ambitions.

“This achievement provides our customers, suppliers and stakeholders with independent verification of our commitment to operating as a responsible and sustainable business. While we are delighted to have achieved Gold status, we see this as another step in our ongoing journey and remain committed to continuous improvement.”

Mayflex points to how customers increasingly look to work with organisations that can demonstrate robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials. As sustainability requirements continue to grow throughout supply chains, independent assessments such as EcoVadis provide assurance that businesses are embedding responsible practices into their operations and decision-making processes. Sustainability work by Mayflex includes its ISO 14001 certified Environmental Management System, sustainability reporting, emissions monitoring, renewable energy initiatives, circular economy programmes, sustainable packaging improvements and responsible procurement practices.