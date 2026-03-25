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Atlas Retail launch

by Mark Rowe

The UK-based facilities management business Atlas has announced the launch of Atlas Retail, a specialist business to serve the retail and leisure sectors of the UK.

Working across shopping centres, retail parks, leisure parks and mixed-use destinations, Atlas Retail delivers cleaning, security and wider site services through a single, integrated operating model. Each location, the contractor says, is supported by one management team. The firm says this joined-up approach improves day-to-day coordination, raises standards across service lines, and supports a better experience for visitors, tenants and on-site teams.

Atlas Retail can provide other services alongside core cleaning and security allowing clients to simplify their supply chain, it adds. Atlas Retail incorporates Aston Services Group, acquired by Atlas in 2024. Client relationships and tailored service models remain unchanged.

Nick Atkinson, Managing Director of Atlas Retail, said: “Retail is about people. The colleagues who keep these places running, and the customers who choose to spend their time there. When teams are trusted, supported and properly joined up on site, standards rise and the experience improves for everyone. We want our people to take real pride in the places they look after, and for customers to feel the difference when they walk through the door.”

Visit https://atlas-retail.co.uk.

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