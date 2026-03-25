Cento acquires SCW Consulting

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

April 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Safety & Security Engineer – Newcastle / Newcastle - Cramlington
Safety & Security Engineer – Reading / Camberley, UK
Warehouse Associate-Miamisburg, OH / Miamisburg, OH
Head of Safety & Security / Camberley, UK
Administrative and Accounts Assistant / Hull, UK
Operations Lead / Nottingham
Sales Account Manager / Nottingham
Security Commissioning Engineer / England
Head of Operations – Installation & Service / UK - Chelmsford
Security Systems Analyst / UK & Ireland
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Cento acquires SCW Consulting

by Mark Rowe

The security recruitment firm Cento has acquired the assets of the United States executive search firm SCW Consulting. The deal brings together Cento CEO Brett Ennals, pictured left, and Tom Verzuh, founder of Colorado-based SCW Consulting, pictured.

Founded in 2005 by Brett Ennals, Cento offers specialist recruitment across the Building Services sector, for companies operating in Fire, Security, Mechanical, Electrical, Vertical Transportation, HVAC, and Building Services. SCW Consulting, set up in 2000 by Tom Verzuh and based in Colorado, has developed a presence in the North American market, focusing on executive and professional recruitment within the physical security and voice/data/interconnect industries.

Together, the firms bring more than 45 years of industry expertise and a network of talent across manufacturers, integrators, distributors, and technology companies. Brett Ennals said: “Tom and the SCW Consulting team have built an outstanding reputation in the North American security market. What impressed us most was the depth of their relationships and their understanding of the industry. Bringing our organisations together allows us to combine our global reach with SCW’s strong US presence.”

Ennals added that the acquisition adds to Cento’s ability to support clients across international markets. He said: “Security and technology markets are evolving rapidly, and companies need specialist talent more than ever. This partnership allows us to connect organisations with the expertise they need, wherever they are in the world.”

Tom Verzuh said: “Over the past two decades we’ve built SCW around deep relationships within the security and technology markets. Joining forces with Cento allows us to expand that reach globally while continuing to support the clients and professionals we’ve worked with for many years.  This offers us substantial resources and will expand our North American capabilities and market segments in the physical security and related Building Services market.

“Brett and the Cento team share the same commitment to industry expertise and long-term partnerships. Together we’re creating a stronger platform to support the next generation of growth in the security industry.”

The firms add that integration of SCW Consulting expands Cento’s footprint in North America. Cento has operations already spanning Europe, the United States, the UAE, and South Africa.

Close