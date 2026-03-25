Cento acquires SCW Consulting

The security recruitment firm Cento has acquired the assets of the United States executive search firm SCW Consulting. The deal brings together Cento CEO Brett Ennals, pictured left, and Tom Verzuh, founder of Colorado-based SCW Consulting, pictured.

Founded in 2005 by Brett Ennals, Cento offers specialist recruitment across the Building Services sector, for companies operating in Fire, Security, Mechanical, Electrical, Vertical Transportation, HVAC, and Building Services. SCW Consulting, set up in 2000 by Tom Verzuh and based in Colorado, has developed a presence in the North American market, focusing on executive and professional recruitment within the physical security and voice/data/interconnect industries.

Together, the firms bring more than 45 years of industry expertise and a network of talent across manufacturers, integrators, distributors, and technology companies. Brett Ennals said: “Tom and the SCW Consulting team have built an outstanding reputation in the North American security market. What impressed us most was the depth of their relationships and their understanding of the industry. Bringing our organisations together allows us to combine our global reach with SCW’s strong US presence.”

Ennals added that the acquisition adds to Cento’s ability to support clients across international markets. He said: “Security and technology markets are evolving rapidly, and companies need specialist talent more than ever. This partnership allows us to connect organisations with the expertise they need, wherever they are in the world.”

Tom Verzuh said: “Over the past two decades we’ve built SCW around deep relationships within the security and technology markets. Joining forces with Cento allows us to expand that reach globally while continuing to support the clients and professionals we’ve worked with for many years. This offers us substantial resources and will expand our North American capabilities and market segments in the physical security and related Building Services market.

“Brett and the Cento team share the same commitment to industry expertise and long-term partnerships. Together we’re creating a stronger platform to support the next generation of growth in the security industry.”

The firms add that integration of SCW Consulting expands Cento’s footprint in North America. Cento has operations already spanning Europe, the United States, the UAE, and South Africa.