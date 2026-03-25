Hikvision certifications

The video surveillance product manufacturer Hikvision has gained certifications in the international standards ISO/IEC 29147:2018 and ISO/IEC 30111:2019 from the BSI (British Standards). The company says it continues to put its ‘Secure by Design’ philosophy at the heart of all product development.

The certifications specifically recognise the firm in two areas: the transparent disclosure and the systematic resolution of security vulnerabilities. By aligning with ISO/IEC 29147:2018, the company adheres to global guidelines for reporting potential risks, as a channel of communication with the security community. This transparency is reinforced by ISO/IEC 30111:2019, which mandates internal protocols for investigating and mitigating these vulnerabilities. These two join an extensive other international standards held by the company, including:

ISO/IEC 27001 and 27701 (Information security management, and privacy)

ISO/IEC 29151 (PII Protection) and ETSI EN 303 645 (IoT, Internet of Things Cybersecurity)

Common Criteria (EAL3+)

CSA STAR and Singapore CLS; and

CMMI Level 5 (Secure Software Development)

While ‘Secure by Design’ covers hardware as resilient at the point of manufacture, Hikvision says that true security is a living process. Therefore, the company continues to align its global operations with emerging legal frameworks.

Rob Janssens, Cybersecurity Director EMEA at Hikvision says: “Cybersecurity has always been at the heart of our operations. The recent BSI certifications are a testament to the dedication we have shown in securing the digital landscape. Our focus remains on providing the secure hardware, comprehensive education, and high-quality solutions that our partners have come to rely on for years.”

Visit www.hikvision.com/en/support/cybersecurity.