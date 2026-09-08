Companies House on fraud database

The counter-fraud trade association Cifas has welcomed Companies House into the National Fraud Database (NFD) membership.

Identity fraud continues to be the most prevalent fraud type recorded to the NFD, accounting for 59 per cent of all cases during the first half of 2026, according to the latest release from the body. With criminals increasingly using false or stolen identities, Companies House’s participation in the database can strengthen its ability to identify and disrupt harmful activity at the earliest stage.

Joining the NFD also supports the reforms introduced through the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act ( ECCTA ), which granted stronger powers to verify the identities of directors and individuals linked to companies, improve the accuracy of the register, and combat the misuse of UK corporate structures.

Cifas adds that access to real-time, cross-sector fraud-risk data and intelligence can also help Companies House deliver these responsibilities with greater speed and insight. By identifying suspicious activity earlier, enabling faster intervention when company behaviour appears linked to fraud, and further disrupting organised criminal networks, this can help close gaps exploited by criminals.

What they say

Andy King, Chief Executive, Registrar of Companies and Regulator of Community Interest Companies from Companies House, said: “Companies House has a vital role to play in promoting economic growth and tackling the misuse of companies. By joining Cifas, we will be able to benefit from the expertise and intelligence of partner organisations to identify and prevent fraudulent activity, respond to emerging threats and reduce the harms experienced by businesses and the public from those committing economic crime. Membership will bolster our efforts to create a safer, more trusted business environment for legitimate businesses and the public.”

Mike Haley, CEO of Cifas, pictured, added: “Companies House joining the National Fraud Database is a landmark moment for the UK’s fraud prevention ecosystem. Criminals have long sought to exploit company structures to perpetrate fraud. By sharing cross-sector data and intelligence, identifying risks earlier and aligning our efforts, we can make it significantly harder for fraudsters to operate and ensure we help protect the integrity of the Companies House register.”