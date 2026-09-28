Jake Moore at DTX London 2026

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

October 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
September 2026
August 2026
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
Women in Security Awards 2026
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, September 28, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Design Engineer – Fire Detection / UK - Preston
Fire Extinguisher Engineer / Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Fire Extinguisher Engineer / B1, Birmingham, West Midlands (County)
Fire Extinguisher Engineer / NG1, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Fire Extinguisher Engineer / LL13, Wrexham, Clwyd
Service Manager / Swindon, UK
Fire Alarm Service Engineer / HP2, Apsley, Hertfordshire
Fire Alarm Engineer / NG1, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Fire Alarm Engineer / B4, Birmingham, West Midlands (County)
Fire and Security Engineer / LE1, Leicester, City of Leicester
Post a Job Ad
Cyber

Jake Moore at DTX London 2026

by Mark Rowe

Ahead of his session at the business show DTX + UCX London, Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor at ESET, explains how deepfake technology is being used by threat actors to launch convincing attacks. Jake is speaking at DTX London 2026 on day one of the two-day event, Wednesday, October 14, at London Excel in Docklands.

You can hear him on the Innovation Stage for a session titledThe deepfake interview: Breaking in from the inside’, where he will explore how AI-generated face and voice cloning are creating new risks for organisations recruiting in a remote and hybrid working world.

How is deepfake technology currently being used in recruitment and job interviews, and why is it such a security risk for organisations?

We’re seeing deepfakes used to create entirely fabricated identities, allowing someone else to effectively sit a remote interview and in some cases impersonate real people which is a threat we have not really seen before. The danger is that once they pass the interview and gain access to sensitive information, the game is over and the threat actors win.

How sophisticated is deepfake technology and, combined with advanced AI models, how is it supporting threat actors? 

It is without doubt better than we imagined it would be at this stage. Naturally, technology continually improves, but we are now at a point when cyber criminals can target companies in extremely creative ways in ways we haven’t seen before or thought possible.

What types of threat actors are likely to target an organisation via deepfake recruitment? 

Nation state actors remain the number one threat for this type of attack. However, those wanting to chance a second job or simply test out their skills could now easily demonstrate this attack vector without much difficulty. However, the real takeaway from this research is that we now cannot fully trust video communications as it can be easily manipulated and used in a wider attack.

Are organisations putting too much emphasis on protecting themselves from external attackers, while overlooking the insider threat?

We can’t take our eye off protecting from external hackers because insider threats were once external themselves. It’s just we need to continue to look at our own company weaknesses and double down on the basics and better security where possible because criminals are becoming even more relentless and are now attacking at scale.

What do you hope attendees to your session at DTX will learn? 
That the threat landscape is more creative than ever and it’s not always a phishing email that will catch you out.

About DTX London: the exhibition covers technology, operations, data, and cyber. Visit https://www.dtxevents.io/.

Photo by Mark Rowe.

Related News

  • Cyber

    Comments on NCSC 2025 review

    by Mark Rowe

    CEO Richard Horne has unveiled the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) ninth Annual Review, titled ‘It’s time to act’. He said that…

  • Cyber

    Charity status for NeuroCyber

    by Mark Rowe

    NeuroCyber has been granted charity status by the Charity Commission for England and Wales. NeuroCyber is launching a UK-wide appeal for corporate…

  • Cyber

    Unclear public sector IT

    by Mark Rowe

    Some public sector IT staff with cyber security responsibilities admit their cyber defences are weakened by unclear internal policies, or say they’re…

Close