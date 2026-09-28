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Integrated Systems

VMS Co technology partnership with Network Optix

by Mark Rowe

VMS Co has entered a technology partnership with Network OptixVideo Management Servers Co (VMS Co) are suppliers of servers, workstations and client PCs for video management and AI analytics; while Network Optix (NX) supply the Nx Witness, video management software platform.

VMS Co has developed equipment optimised for Nx Witness, including new and renewed MOSS options, available to purchase or as a subscription. The subscription option aligns with the new Nx Witness Enterprise platform, only available on subscription. Hence the partnership in the companies’ words provides an end-to-end subscription solution that makes video management deployment more affordable and accessible to integrators.

Nick Bowden, MD of VMS Co., said: “Network Optix is one of the most rapidly growing VMS platforms in the UK, for good reason. It is truly an open platform, intuitive, scalable, and resilient, supporting large-scale surveillance and operational intelligence applications. NX has Enterprise-level architecture, centralized control, AI integration, and geo-visualization. It supports 99 per cent of IP cameras and brands, letting customers retain existing equipment, mix brands and choose the right cameras for the job, without fear of locking in. Its modular plugin architecture also provides a wide choice of integrated, AI, analytics and third-party security systems to enhance system intelligence.”

And George Matic, Regional Manager UK, Ireland and Nordics at Network Optix, said: NX combines an intuitive interface with enterprise capability. Its APIs, SDKs and developer tools integrate cameras, analytics, IoT, access control and other applications, making it both a VMS (video management software) and a comprehensive data platform. Its efficient architecture simplifies camera discovery and configuration, while the option of Windows or Linux operating systems offers flexibility, with Linux providing the strongest levels of security. The platform scales from small sites to global multi-site deployments, making it suitable for retail, education, logistics, corporate estates, healthcare and more. It also provides server redundancy and failover options to maximise recording and viewing uptime availability, fully enabled by VMS Co’s simple, affordable and sustainable hardware.” 

Visit www.videomanagementservers.com.

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