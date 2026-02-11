Crime and other high street pressures

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
CAD Designer / United Kingdom
Bid Estimator / London, UK
Field Service Technician – Richmond / Richmond, VA
Field Service Technician – Brooklyn, NY / New York, NY
Field Service Technician- Orlando, FL /
Bid Admin Assistant / London, UK
HVACR Sales Manager / Essex
Engineering Manager / Essex
Fire and Security Install Engineer / CA1, Harraby, Cumbria
Marketing and Events Planner / London, UK
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Crime and other high street pressures

by Mark Rowe

Many small businesses are now operating under pressures comparable to those experienced during the covid pandemic but this time without an emergency support framework in place, according to a report by the House of Commons Business and Trade Committee.

The Labour MP Liam Byrne, chair of the committee, said: “SMEs are facing late payments, rising energy costs, increasing crime, a complex tax system and barriers to growth that are compounding rather than easing. These pressures are not isolated; together they pose a real risk to business viability, high streets and economic growth. High streets do not die by accident. If the Government is serious about growth, it must set out a more coherent and ambitious plan for the businesses that make up so much of the UK economy.”

Costs

The MPs reported that ‘small businesses have told us they are subject to rising shop theft, anti-social behaviour, and assaults or threats against their employees’, ‘creating significant economic and human costs’. The MPs suggested that the true scale of the problem is much greater than official figures suggest; ‘illegal trading on the high street is growing and driving consumers away from town centres. Lack of confidence in the police’s response is also leading to underreporting of these offences’. The MPs’ inquiry last year found that small retailers on the high street were facing chargeback scams also known as ‘friendly fraud’, whereby customers tell their credit card companies that they have not made a purchase on their statement to avoid being charged; and get refunded.

Recommendations

Among its recommendations, the report called on UK Government to ‘commit to funding more financial investigators in local Trading Standards services and police forces’; and to ‘amend the business rates regime so that security prevention measures, such as CCTV, do not count towards a property’s rateable value’. Some witnesses complained that premises on the high street were ‘criminal enterprises being used for money laundering’ besides sale of illegal goods, and immigration offences. The MPs concluded that ‘too often successful enforcement activity disrupts rather than stops illegal trading on the high street’.

The MPs heard evidence from Sal Melki, Deputy Director, Illicit Finance, National Crime Agency; and City of London Police Supt Lisa Maslen, head of the police’s National Business Crime Centre; and Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) chief executive James Lowman.

Comment

Lowman said: “This influential group of MPs have backed ACS’ long-standing campaign for CCTV and security to be excluded from business rates calculations. At a time when business rates bills are set to rise significantly for thousands of independent retailers, we welcome these common sense measures that would relieve some of the cost burden for local shops and avoid deterring investment in crime prevention.

“We can’t have thriving high streets and vibrant small businesses without tackling the unacceptable levels of crime that makes those places feel unsafe. Consumers, residents and businesses want safe places to shop, work and invest.”

You can view the 95-page report at https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/365/business-and-trade-committee/publications/.

Photo by Mark Rowe.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close