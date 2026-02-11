ST Ireland week

It’s the week that the Security TWENTY series of events comes to Ireland. Yesterday, Tuesday, February 10, saw the first ST event of the year, ST26 Belfast, hailed by Professional Security Magazine MD Roy Cooper as a success.

In fact such was the demand for entry that the queue formed much earlier than usual. The events this year have a new start and end time, 11am to 3pm, still offering bacon butties for the early arrivers, and the regular hot buffet for lunch. Roy took out a tray of butties for those in the queue, which went out the door. Something ST has wanted to do for some time is bring in apprentices to the show, both for starters in the sector to see the products and services that they may well be installing for real in not many years’ time; and to show them what the industry has to offer. Apprentices were particularly noticeable at the Belfast show, at the Crowne Plaza.

Roy said afterwards: “I was well chuffed, and there was noise in the room.”

On the Wednesday in between the two exhibitions, ST organisers, exhibitors who want a lift and guests are boarding the ‘party bus’ for the road journey to Thursday’s venue, the Crowne Plaza at Blanchardstown on the western side of Dublin. Again, opening hours are 11am to 3pm. You can stay for as long or as little as you wish, have a cup of tea, do some networking – be our guest!

How to attend

Entry to an ST event is free – you can simply turn up, if you like. Organisers do ask that you register beforehand, so as to help gauge demand for the catering. Email [email protected] or use the website link.

Dates

The other dates of ST26 are Glasgow (to be exact, Westerwood Golf Resort, outside Cumbernauld) on May 13 – with golf the day before; Manchester on July 8 at the Old Trafford home of Manchester United FC; and as ever to round off the year, London Heathrow on November 5 at the Radisson Red Hotel.

Visit https://professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-twenty-home/.