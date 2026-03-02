Data protection and deepfakes

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, March 2, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire Service Engineer Edinburgh / Scotland
CCTV Engineer – Midlands / Birmingham
Security Service Engineer – Midlands area / Birmingham
Senior Security Engineer / London, UK
Service Engineer – Key Sites London / London, UK
On-site Service Engineer – Security Systems. / London, UK
Security Systems Auditor / Cumbria
Field Service Technician – Tri Cities, WA / Kennewick, WA
Field Service Technician – Columbia, SC / Columbia, SC
Gate and Barrier Service Engineer – Midlands / UK
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Data protection and deepfakes

by Mark Rowe

AI content generation systems that such systems must be developed and used in accordance with applicable legal frameworks, including data protection and privacy, according to a Joint Statement on AI-Generated Imagery by national data privacy regulators.

At the UK regulator the ICO, William Malcolm, Executive Director Regulatory Risk and Innovation, said: “People should be able to benefit from AI without fearing that their identity, dignity or safety are under threat. AI already plays a large role in all our lives, and everybody has a right to expect that AI systems handling their personal data will do with respect. Responsible innovation means putting people first: anticipating the risks and building in meaningful safeguards to ensure autonomy, transparency, and control.

“Public trust is foundational to the successful adoption and use of AI. Joint regulatory initiatives like this show global commitment to high standards of data protection in AI systems and help provide regulatory certainty. We expect those developing and deploying AI to act responsibly. Where we find that obligations have not been met, we will take action to protect the public.”

The statement says that developers and users of AI content generation systems should make safeguards ‘to prevent the misuse of personal information and generation of non-consensual intimate imagery and other harmful materials’, particularly where children are shown. The nations signing include the UK and Republic of Ireland; not the United States.

Comments

Graeme Stewart, Head of Public Sector at Check Point Software, says international cooperation is welcome but insufficient without meaningful enforcement. He says: “International collaboration around AI governance and safety standards is crucial for protecting individuals from harmful content and reducing cyber risk. However, whilst signed statements of intent are a noble gesture, they will do little to reassure the thousands of victims of AI-related crimes who suffer every day in this increasingly dangerous digital world. Moving forward, there needs to be a dedicated global task force in place to protect the innocent and punish the criminals exploiting this technology for their own sinister ends.”

And Chris Linnell, Associate Director of Data Privacy at the cyber firm Bridewell, said: “People are right to be worried about AI misuse, but many do not realise they are agreeing to usage of their data by accepting terms and conditions when using publicly available AI products. There is a dangerous mismatch between public concern and legal reality. If people do not read the terms, they do not understand the risks or where responsibility truly lies.

He pointed to a recent survey by the firm that found less than half (47pc) of the public would be willing to engage with free training from the government. “Training matters, but it cannot compensate for unread terms, unclear legal frameworks and a culture that treats AI risk as someone else’s problem. If people will not engage with free training, then stronger safeguards, clearer (enforced) regulation and far greater transparency from platforms are essential.”

Close