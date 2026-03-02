Funding to counter vehicle crime

The National Vehicle Crime Reduction Partnership (NVCRP) has Home Office funding to work against organised vehicle crime, including on operational activity across police forces and national partners.

Through two Government grants the NVCRP has a combined near £700,000. One, Home Office and Integrated Security Fund funding, went on fund a coordinated week of action, known as Operation Alliances, in November 2025 which resulted in over £3.3m of stolen vehicles being recovered and more than 365 arrests so far as part of a national effort against organised vehicle crime.

The operation was led by OPAL, the national policing intelligence unit for serious organised acquisitive crime, with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) coordinating the operation, which brought together police and partners, including the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS). It also enabled the creation of a Ports Problem Profile led by NaVCIS, for understanding of vehicle export routes. Also funded, an international conference with the think-tank RUSI which will bring police and private industry together to discuss the recommendations in the RUSI report into ‘Organised vehicle theft in the UK’ and how to tackle it. A portion of the grant was used to support the funding of staff within Opal on the vehicle crime desk.

The second grant (further ISF funding) is going on operational activity at national and local level. The NVCRP are working with Police Crime Prevention Initiatives. The relationship between NVCRP and Police CPI came about through earlier joint work supporting covert operational activity aligned with the NVCRP strategy. Also supported will be NaVCIS-led ports operations, focused on recovering stolen vehicles from containers before export. At a force level, 34 forces have bid for funding from the NVCRP to deliver local operations targeting organised vehicle crime in their communities.

The NVCRP will also use the funding to develop a Police Training Package, working with leading car manufactures, to strengthen frontline and investigative capability. While details remain withheld, police say the work contributes to all four of the five pillars of the NVCRP Strategy, including:

· Preventing vehicle crime

· Disrupting organised criminal networks

· Strengthening intelligence and enforcement capability

· Enhancing partnership working across sectors

Mark Kameen, NVCRP Lead, said: “These grants represent a major investment in the national effort to reduce vehicle crime. They demonstrate what can be achieved when policing, government, and specialist partners work together. NVCRP is proud to support forces, OPAL, NaVCIS and Police CPI through these programmes. Together, these initiatives will enhance national disruption activity while supporting prevention and enforcement efforts at every stage of the organised vehicle crime chain.

“NVCRP will continue working closely with operational partners, private industry and police forces to ensure this funding delivers meaningful impact against organised vehicle crime, while maintaining appropriate safeguards around sensitive operational activity.”

Home Office Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones said: “Vehicle theft is a devastating crime that leaves victims completely stuck while fuelling criminal gangs. This funding boosts the national effort to track down offenders and stop them in their tracks. By backing the NVCRP and its partners, we’re helping police recover more stolen vehicles, catch more offenders and protect the public.”

Assistant Chief Constable, Sarah Grahame, is National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for vehicle crime. She added: “Partnership working is undoubtedly the most effective way to tackle vehicle crime and this additional investment from the Home Office is testament to the success of our joint operations which continue to deliver results.”