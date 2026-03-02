Funding to counter vehicle crime

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, March 2, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire Service Engineer Edinburgh / Scotland
CCTV Engineer – Midlands / Birmingham
Security Service Engineer – Midlands area / Birmingham
Senior Security Engineer / London, UK
Service Engineer – Key Sites London / London, UK
On-site Service Engineer – Security Systems. / London, UK
Security Systems Auditor / Cumbria
Field Service Technician – Tri Cities, WA / Kennewick, WA
Field Service Technician – Columbia, SC / Columbia, SC
Gate and Barrier Service Engineer – Midlands / UK
Post a Job Ad
Transport

Funding to counter vehicle crime

by Mark Rowe
The National Vehicle Crime Reduction Partnership (NVCRP) has Home Office funding to work against organised vehicle crime, including on operational activity across police forces and national partners.
Through two Government grants the NVCRP has a combined near £700,000. One, Home Office and Integrated Security Fund funding, went on fund a coordinated week of action, known as Operation Alliances, in November 2025 which resulted in over £3.3m of stolen vehicles being recovered and more than 365 arrests so far as part of a national effort against organised vehicle crime.
The operation was led by OPAL, the national policing intelligence unit for serious organised acquisitive crime, with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) coordinating the operation, which brought together police and partners, including the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS). It also enabled the creation of a Ports Problem Profile led by NaVCIS, for understanding of vehicle export routes. Also funded, an international conference with the think-tank RUSI which will bring police and private industry together to discuss the recommendations in the RUSI report into ‘Organised vehicle theft in the UK’ and how to tackle it. A portion of the grant was used to support the funding of staff within Opal on the vehicle crime desk.
The second grant (further ISF funding) is going on operational activity at national and local level. The NVCRP are working with Police Crime Prevention Initiatives. The relationship between NVCRP and Police CPI came about through earlier joint work supporting covert operational activity aligned with the NVCRP strategy. Also supported will be NaVCIS-led ports operations, focused on recovering stolen vehicles from containers before export. At a force level, 34 forces have bid for funding from the NVCRP to deliver local operations targeting organised vehicle crime in their communities.
The NVCRP will also use the funding to develop a Police Training Package, working with leading car manufactures, to strengthen frontline and investigative capability. While details remain withheld, police say the work contributes to all four of the five pillars of the NVCRP Strategy, including:
·       Preventing vehicle crime
·       Disrupting organised criminal networks
·       Strengthening intelligence and enforcement capability
·       Enhancing partnership working across sectors
Mark Kameen, NVCRP Lead, said: These grants represent a major investment in the national effort to reduce vehicle crime. They demonstrate what can be achieved when policing, government, and specialist partners work together. NVCRP is proud to support forces, OPAL, NaVCIS and Police CPI through these programmes. Together, these initiatives will enhance national disruption activity while supporting prevention and enforcement efforts at every stage of the organised vehicle crime chain.
“NVCRP will continue working closely with operational partners, private industry and police forces to ensure this funding delivers meaningful impact against organised vehicle crime, while maintaining appropriate safeguards around sensitive operational activity.”
Home Office Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones said: “Vehicle theft is a devastating crime that leaves victims completely stuck while fuelling criminal gangs. This funding boosts the national effort to track down offenders and stop them in their tracks. By backing the NVCRP and its partners, we’re helping police recover more stolen vehicles, catch more offenders and protect the public.”
Assistant Chief Constable, Sarah Grahame, is National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for vehicle crime. She added:  “Partnership working is undoubtedly the most effective way to tackle vehicle crime and this additional investment from the Home Office is testament to the success of our joint operations which continue to deliver results.”

Related News

  • Transport

    Ten travel essentials

    by Mark Rowe

    The much-publicised rioting in the UK of recent days has given further proof that destinations once thought of as ‘First World’ are…

  • Transport

    Network Rail deters cable theft

    by Mark Rowe

    Network Rail, which owns and operates Britain’s railway tracks and infrastructure, reports that its work against cable theft include deploying ‘trespass beads’…

Close