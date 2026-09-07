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Incident management software at The Jockey Club

by Mark Rowe

In a group-wide rollout under a multi-year national contract, event incident management software is going into the 14 racecourses run by The Jockey Club. Halo Solutions began work with The Jockey Club in October 2024, providing on-site incident management support at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2025. Further live delivery followed at the Grand National at Aintree and the Derby at Epsom Downs.

Each Jockey Club racecourse — other notable ones are Haydock Park, Newmarket, Sandown Park and Warwick — has been live on Halo for every meeting in the racing calendar since January. The Halo product connects racecourse staff with police, medical, on-course security and other operational partners, enabling central monitoring and coordinated responses to incidents, issues and concerns. Multiple agencies can log and track activity in real time through Halo’s app, which feeds into a control room dashboard, while maintaining an audit trail.

What they say

Sarah Walters, Group Head of Crowd Safety and Security at The Jockey Club, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Halo. This partnership supports the consistency we’re building across our racecourses.” Like other sporting venues, racecourses traditionally relied on radio traffic, paper logs, spreadsheets and site knowledge in people’s heads. All that can become fragile when incidents escalate, teams change, multiple agencies are involved, or evidence is needed after the event. Halo CEO Lloyd Major, pictured, said: “If every course records, manages and reports incidents differently, it becomes harder to compare risk, identify trends, share learning and evidence consistent standards. Racecourses are highly pressured operational environments, but they’re also becoming more complex. The challenge isn’t a lack of planning or expertise. It’s making sure teams have the tools to see what’s happening, coordinate the response and evidence the decisions being made. We want to ensure that each course under the Jockey Club name will retain the flexibility it needs, while creating a shared standard for incident management, reporting, tasking and operational visibility.”

About the software

It’s also at use at expo-conference and other venues, and football stadiums; and Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. Visit https://www.halosolutions.com.

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