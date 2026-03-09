Institute’s Women in Security Conference

The Cumberland, Marble Arch, in central London was the venue for the 2026 Women in Security Conference, hosted by The Security Institute. The event brought together the security, policing, cyber, academic and operational sectors under the theme “Building an Inclusive Security Industry.”

The day opened with a welcome from compère Yolanda Hamblen, Global Business Information Security Officer, followed by an opening address from Baroness Neville-Jones DCMG, Patron of The Security Institute, whose career spans diplomacy, intelligence, government including as Chairman of Britain’s Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC); and industry. She spoke about the transition of private security from a niche position to one of centre stage in the world we live in today. The opportunities that come with not having an “encrusted framework” that enables us to shape standards, the message being that how things are done are up to us now to shape the future, to embrace change, accept challenge and not be frightened of moments of difficulty. Then over the day, attendees heard from speakers including:

• Professor Brooke Rogers OBE , Home Office Chief Scientific Adviser, who spoke of her continued excitement of bringing practitioners, researchers and the public together to inform policy. The need to be collaborative and transparent to build trust, and that little fish are as important as big fish when we all swim in the same ocean.

• Naina Bhattacharya , Chief Information Security Officer at Coats, who spoke of the challenges of ‘imposter syndrome’, the importance of seeing women in senior positions as role models, the value in seeking mentors to support and challenge on her journey, Strong women stand up for themselves, stronger women speak up for one and another

• Fiona Galbraith MSyI , Programme Leader at Buckinghamshire New University, highlighted some of her military and academic career journey, including a tea and hand-grenades meting to illustrate the need for both leadership and followship. She spoke of the changes to university life and the need to build resilience in young people

• Sarah Jane Cork MSyI , Chief Executive Officer at Milieu Associates focused on the individual, the need to find our ‘milieu’ what gives us purpose, what grounds us as individuals and how we take that into the work environment. The importance of not just focusing on external factors as measures of success.

A panel discussion explored how organisations can build inclusivity for women working in operational security roles. The panel was moderated by Siân Doherty MSyI, Managing Director of the Bristol-based remote monitoring centre Arc Monitoring, and featured:

• Helen Isaac QPM , Chief Superintendent, City of London Police

• Rachel Fleri , Managing Director, Specialist Security Company, a member of the S12 group of guarding sector chiefs;

• Ruth Sharman MSyI , Events Security Management, Carlisle Support Services; and

• Neha Sharma , Frontline Security Officer.

Conversation covered the continuing challenge of ill-fitting office-issued trousers for women in uniform; supporting return to work after maternity leave and the value of perspectives in managing volatile situations. The panel recognised the challenges but also spoke of the progress made, and moving away from being the “first women in the role” to now being seen as business as usual and being the role model for those following them.

Later, a ‘fireside discussion’ on collective responsibility for inclusion brought together Julie Nel FSyI CSyP, Chair of the Security Institute, Hayley Elvins FSyI CSyP, Vice Chair of the Institute, and Institute director Rachel Webb FSyI CSyP, with the session hosted by Roy Cooper, Managing Director of Professional Security magazine. The message; we all have a responsibility to build an inclusive profession.

The highlight of the day was an address by the Institute’s Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, whose support for the security sector continues to inspire the Institute and its members. Her Royal Highness presence underscored the importance of leadership, professionalism and opportunity within the security profession.

Attendees also engaged with exhibitors including ASEL, PerpetuityARC Training, Mitie, Mercury Training, and Nineteen Group, showcasing services and innovations supporting the development of the security profession.

The conference was supported by Argenbright Security Europe Limited (ASEL) as the event’s Gold Sponsor, with Hannah Powell, Director of Risk at ASEL, delivering a sponsor session on how data-driven risk modelling can help shape organisational change.

The event also highlighted the work of a charity partner, Squaddie Box CIC, that seeks to support veterans and emergency services personnel facing homelessness by providing practical support, resources and community to help rebuild their lives. Closing the conference, Julie Nel FSyI CSyP, Chair of The Security Institute, reflected on the day’s discussions and the importance of turning dialogue into action, encouraging the sector to continue working collaboratively to create an inclusive and supportive environment for women across all areas of security.

The day concluded with a networking reception.

Photo courtesy of the Security Institute: Princess Anne.