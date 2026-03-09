Team’s Thames-focused suicide-intervention training

The security team working at London Bridge City has completed specialist Suicide Intervention Training for a Safer Thames (SIST), as initiated and developed by the Thames Skills Academy to support those working along the tidal Thames. Suicide is the leading cause of death on the tidal Thames.

With half a mile of river frontage along the Thames between London Bridge and Tower Bridge, and a total of 21.5 acres of space, London Bridge City is a well-known, mixed-use estate, which is beside one of the busiest train stations in Britain, London Bridge.

John Reynolds, Head of Security and Safety at London Bridge City (from the London-based guarding contractor CIS Security) arranged for his security team to undertake the three-hour in-person training. He wanted to strengthen his team’s ability to recognise vulnerability, approach conversations safely and respond appropriately in situations involving people in crisis near the river. The course was created by Thames Skills Academy at the request of the emergency services on the Thames – RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade, and HM Coastguard; besides the Port of London Authority and Transport for London. The training is designed for those working on or alongside the Thames, or who walk along the Thames on the way to and from work.

Dr Katherine Riggs, CEO of Thames Skills Academy, said: “We designed this course to offer practical confidence-building skills that help staff engage safely, protect their own wellbeing and escalate concerns effectively when required. Whilst the emergency services are there is someone jumps into the river, it is people working or walking along the Thames who are most likely to be able to help someone in distress. Our goal is to give professionals a practical, evidence‑based toolkit that lets them intervene confidently while keeping themselves safe.”

John Reynolds said: “This training is hugely important for me to understand that we’re speaking to those in crisis in the correct way, approaching them in the correct way. But wider than that, it’s also the safety and safeguarding of my team and making sure that their mental health is managed if they’re in a crisis situation and that we look after each other and do as best as we possibly can for those that come to the river.”

The organisers add that the training reflects a growing commitment across the Thames community to equip organisations with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to intervene safely and help prevent loss of life along the river.

More details

Next public course date is Tuesday, March 24. Dates can be provided for closed courses. For more details click: Thames Skills Academy – Suicide Intervention for a Safer Thames training: Equipping you to intervene if you encounter a suicidal person. To register or for further info contact: [email protected]