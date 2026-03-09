Team’s Thames-focused suicide-intervention training

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCOSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, March 9, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Account Manager / Surrey
Security Service Engineer / SG1, Stevenage, Hertfordshire
Fire Alarm Small Works/Service Engineer / SG1, Stevenage, Hertfordshire
Fire And Security Engineer / M1, Manchester, Greater Manchester
Commissioning Engineer – Southend-on-Sea , East London / Southend
Embedded Security Technician / Unit 2C, Citylink Business Park
Electrical Qualifying Supervisor / England
Fire Small Works Engineer / England
Corporate IT Manager / England
Corporate IT Manager / England
Post a Job Ad
Training

Team’s Thames-focused suicide-intervention training

by Mark Rowe

The security team working at London Bridge City has completed specialist Suicide Intervention Training for a Safer Thames (SIST), as initiated and developed by the Thames Skills Academy to support those working along the tidal Thames. Suicide is the leading cause of death on the tidal Thames.  

With half a mile of river frontage along the Thames between London Bridge and Tower Bridge, and a total of 21.5 acres of space, London Bridge City is a well-known, mixed-use estate, which is beside one of the busiest train stations in Britain, London Bridge.

John Reynolds, Head of Security and Safety at London Bridge City (from the London-based guarding contractor CIS Security) arranged for his security team to undertake the three-hour in-person training.  He wanted to strengthen his team’s ability to recognise vulnerability, approach conversations safely and respond appropriately in situations involving people in crisis near the river. The course was created by Thames Skills Academy at the request of the emergency services on the ThamesRNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade, and HM Coastguard; besides the Port of London Authority and Transport for London.  The training is designed for those working on or alongside the Thames, or who walk along the Thames on the way to and from work.

Dr Katherine Riggs, CEO of Thames Skills Academy, said: “We designed this course to offer practical confidence-building skills that help staff engage safely, protect their own wellbeing and escalate concerns effectively when required. Whilst the emergency services are there is someone jumps into the river, it is people working or walking along the Thames who are most likely to be able to help someone in distress. Our goal is to give professionals a practical, evidence‑based toolkit that lets them intervene confidently while keeping themselves safe.”  

John Reynolds said: This training is hugely important for me to understand that we’re speaking to those in crisis in the correct way, approaching them in the correct way. But wider than that, it’s also the safety and safeguarding of my team and making sure that their mental health is managed if they’re in a crisis situation and that we look after each other and do as best as we possibly can for those that come to the river.

The organisers add that the training reflects a growing commitment across the Thames community to equip organisations with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to intervene safely and help prevent loss of life along the river.

More details

Next public course date is Tuesday, March 24. Dates can be provided for closed courses. For more details click: Thames Skills Academy – Suicide Intervention for a Safer Thames training: Equipping you to intervene if you encounter a suicidal person. To register or for further info contact: [email protected]

Related News

Close