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Invoice fraud campaign

by Mark Rowe

The National Crime Agency (NCA) and National Federation of Builders (NFB) have launched a campaign against invoice fraud in the construction sector. The NCA is offering an info sheet –  pdfhere (196 KB), accompanied by a social media campaign on the NCA and NECC LinkedIn accounts. The activity is co-branded with the Home Office’s national Stop! Think Fraud campaign.

Nick Sharp, Deputy Director of Fraud at the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC) inside the NCA, said: “Invoice fraud is one of the highest harm types of fraud experienced by victims and it has a huge impact on those who become a victim. Businesses can be destroyed by a loss of cashflow from a fraudulent payment, families and livelihoods are at serious risk of collapse if fraudsters are successful. By providing the correct information to those in a position to thwart the fraudsters’ efforts, we can stop the worst examples of invoice fraud in their tracks. That is why the NCA is actively targeting and disrupting the criminal networks behind invoice fraud through investigations and intelligence sharing with international partners. However, prevention remains equally as important as disruptions.

“This campaign is a vital part of our strategy – by raising awareness and strengthening defences within the construction sector, we can significantly reduce opportunities for criminals to succeed.”

As police point out, construction is vulnerable to invoice fraud because it relies on complex supply chains of contractors, sub-contractors, consultants and suppliers. Criminals can compromise frequent high value payments and reliance on emails to communicate payment instructions. Invoice fraud happens when criminals deceive businesses into paying fake invoices or diverting a genuine payment into accounts controlled by fraudsters. Fraudsters can impersonate suppliers, intercept emails or send convincing invoices to generate immediate payments into their own accounts.

Background

The Home Office recently launched a fraud strategy. For Stop! Think Fraud, visit https://stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk/, which includes advice to businesses. The place to report fraud in England and Wales (not Scotland) is via https://www.reportfraud.police.uk/.

Op hailed

Police have hailed the fifth year of Operation Henhouse, a UK-wide ‘intensification period’ against fraud, coordinated by the National Economic Crime Centre and City of London Police, the lead UK force for such crime.

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