Now on desks and email in-boxes is the August 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine, with Canterbury Cathedral on the cover. Despite such history on the front, what we’re featuring couldn’t be more up to date: artificial intelligence, both its take-up by security managers and related occupations, the armed forces and the police, and AI as a threat and opportunity more generally, for example in cyber security.

In what’s becoming a tradition, for a third August we review the Labour Government. Two years ago, we asked what a Sir Keir Starmer government might do for, or to, the private security industry; a year ago, we looked at progress so far; this time, we ask what Andy Burnham as prime minister might mean for readers, and what clues Burnham’s years as the elected Mayor of Manchester might offer in terms what might be new (if anything) in terms of law and order. This round-up of politics includes the tenth anniversary of the murder of the Labour MP Jo Cox, which prompted some anguished remarks about how violence – words online and in the real world – has if anything become more normalised.

Also featured

Also in August is a round-up of private security at work in public spaces, such as under the 20-year-old CSAS (community safety accreditation) scheme; fraud prevention in the NHS; car meets in London’s West End; a continued look at violence reduction; word from Martyn’s Law campaigner Figen Murray, speaking at the Blue Light Show for the emergency services in London in July; and CCTV in local government.

Next month

The September edition is due to feature an update on business crime reduction partnerships (BCRPs); how premises are getting down to meet Martyn’s Law, the duty on places and events with a capacity of 200 and more to counter the threat of terrorism; and information security managers’ burn-out.

How to read

The edition and previous monthly ones is freely available at the ‘magazine‘ part of the Professional Security Magazine website. If you’d like to subscribe for a copy to arrive in the post, if you’re in the UK, rates start at £40 for a year. If you’d like to have a look at a copy with a view to subscribing, email your postal address to info@professionalsecurity.co.uk.

Photo by Mark Rowe: gazebo for stewards in the grounds of Canterbury Cathedral, July afternoon.