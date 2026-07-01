Marble Arch London BID contract

Marble Arch London BID (business improvement district) has selected Anchor Group Services as the new delivery partner for its Street Team service. That covers the BID area from Park Lane and Oxford Street in the south to Paddington Green in the north.

Since its formation in 2016, Marble Arch London like other BIDs has served pubs, hotels, shops, late night venues, restaurants, office occupiers, and schools across the BID area, with community safety, advice and related services. The Street Team works with partner agencies through regular joint patrols, information sharing and intelligence gathering.

BID Chief Executive Kay Buxton says: “The Marble Arch Street Team, who have been with us from the outset, remains one of the most visible, accessible and trusted services provided by the BID. From helping visitors navigate the area to supporting responses to incidents of anti-social behaviour, the team helps create a welcoming environment and instils confidence across the community, including businesses, staff, customers, and guests. “Anchor Group Services brings with it a wealth of experience and we look forward to working with them to deliver new initiatives whilst continuing to offer much-needed support to our BID members.”

Alan Neill, Group Operations Director at Anchor, adds: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Marble Arch London BID and to take stewardship of what is already an award-winning Street Team, a fantastic foundation to build upon. Here at Anchor Group Services we bring over 35 years of integrated security expertise, the intelligence of our 24/7 Control Room and eGuarding technology, and the specialist support of our PAL Protect consultancy to this partnership; all underpinned by a genuine commitment to the safety, reassurance, and experience of everyone who lives, works, and visits this iconic part of London.”

About the firm

Launched in 1987 by former Merseyside Police officer Andrew Harper, Anchor Group Services is privately owned, and holds NSI Guarding Gold. It has an in-house 24/7 control room in Cheshire, and provides security services in towns and cities such as Liverpool, Manchester, Bolton, Milton Keynes, and London. Visit www.anchorgroupservices.co.uk.