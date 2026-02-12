Ofcom in porn fine

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, February 12, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Safety & Security Engineer – Service (Birmingham) / Birmingham, UK
Site Based Security Engineer / London
Industrial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
Industrial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
Commercial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
Commercial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
CAD Designer / United Kingdom
Bid Estimator / London, UK
Field Service Technician – Richmond / Richmond, VA
Field Service Technician – Brooklyn, NY / New York, NY
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Ofcom in porn fine

by Mark Rowe

The UK communications regulator Ofcom has fined Kick Online Entertainment SA £800,000 for failing to put in place age checks to protect children from pornographic content. As the watchdog says, under the UK’s Online Safety Act, sites that allow pornographic material must use age assurance to prevent children from readily accessing that content.

Suzanne Cater, Director of Enforcement at Ofcom, said:“Having highly effective age checks on adult sites to protect children from pornographic content is non-negotiable. Any company that fails to meet this duty – or engage with us – can expect to face robust enforcement action, including significant fines. We continue to investigate other sites under the UK’s age check rules and will take further action where necessary.” 

The watchdog adds that it’s issued provisional decisions that Youngtek Solutions4chan and Im.ge have failed to comply with duties under the Online Safety Act. The three now can make representations to us before Ofcom makes final decisions. The regulator adds that it has expanded the scope of investigations into four other porn companies, which run 20 adult sites.

Access despite protections

Meanwhile an online protection vendor suggests that while major social and gaming platforms offer child and teen protections, curious youths can still access content tied to fraud, drugs, and other illicit activity with little effort. A study by Malwarebytes of platforms including Roblox, YouTube, Discord, Instagram, TikTok and Twitch, found a consistent pattern: safeguards work until young people step outside them—by using the wrong account type, exploring community features, or bypassing age gates.

Mark Beare, GM of Consumer at Malwarebytes, said: “Parents are navigating a fast-moving digital world where offline consequences are quickly felt, be it spoofed accounts, deepfake content or lost funds. Safeguards exist and are encouraged, but children can still be exposed to harmful content. Parents and guardians need to stay involved: set clear boundaries, start conversations now about cybersecurity and privacy, and build good habits early. Simple steps, such as limiting personal data shared online or using pseudonyms where appropriate, will help protect kids long term.”

As for YouTube for instance, protection is opt-in: While the YouTube Kids platform was locked down in relation to content, the public site is open and hosts inappropriate material; “how-to” fraud channels; scenes of semi-nudity and sexually suggestive material; researchers even found scenes of human execution.

Full findings at: https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/family-and-parenting/2026/02/how-safe-are-kids-using-social-media-we-did-the-groundwork.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close