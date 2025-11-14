Remote access bank scam warning

- Calls claiming fraud has occurred on their account
- Instructions to visit a website and click a ‘chat’ button
- Requests for OTPs or to set up call forwarding
- Being asked to call back on a number provided by the caller
- Hang up and call your bank back using a number from your bank card or app
- Never trust a call just because it sounds professional – always verify the caller
- Use 159 to connect directly to your bank’s fraud team
- Never share OTPs or allow remote access to your device
- Report suspicious text messages by forwarding them to 7726
- Visit the Take Five to Stop Fraud website for further support and advice.