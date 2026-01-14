S12 seeks non-ACS board members

The S12 Security Guarding Leadership Group is inviting applications from non-ACS security company representatives to join its core leadership committee.

The group founded last autumn and chaired by Carlisle Support Services chief Paul Evans, is looking to appoint two people who work for guard firms that aren’t members of the voluntary Security Industry Authority’s approved contractor scheme (ACS). To recap briefly, the S12 meets with the Home Office Security Minister Dan Jarvis, and the Security Industry Authority (SIA), to address industry challenges, and raise standards generally. While so far S12 has required people putting themselves forward to be from ACS firms – at about 700, a minority of the sector in terms of numbers of companies, estimated in the thousands – the S12 says it wants to ensure that policy discussions and reform proposals are informed by the full breadth of operational experience within the sector.

The two new non-ACS board members will have the same responsibilities and voting rights as existing members and can contribute the same to ‘workstreams’, such as proposed mandatory SIA business licensing, Martyn’s Law (in legal terms, the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, a legal requirement on premises to take steps to counter the threat of terrorism), labour exploitation of guards, training malpractice and the SIA Business Approval Scheme (the new name for a proposed refreshed ACS).

Paul Evans, Chair of the S12 (pictured speaking at Carlisle’s Innovation lab event in spring 2025), said: “The S12 was established to represent the whole of the security guarding industry, and as our engagement with Government deepens, it is vital that our leadership structure continues to reflect the breadth of the sector. Introducing two Non-ACS board seats is an important step in ensuring that experienced, compliant and professional Non-ACS businesses have a direct voice at the table as we work on some of the most significant reforms facing our industry.”

Eligibility criteria

The roles are open to senior leaders from eligible non-ACS companies providing SIA-licensable guarding services in the UK. Successful applicants will be expected to commit time and expertise to S12 activity, including regular meetings, workstream leadership and in-person engagement with Government and regulatory bodies.

Members are appointed for a two-year term and must meet eligibility and compliance criteria, reflecting the standards expected of representatives, the group adds. The application process includes submission of an application form, professional references and a supporting evidence pack. More about the roles, eligibility requirements and application process is available via the S12 website. The deadline for applications to be submitted in Wednesday, February 4, at 5pm.

About the S12

The S12 meets regularly with Dan Jarvis, Security Minister; officials from the Home Office and the SIA to drive professional standards across the industry. The core committee lead a number of workstreams across a variety of areas including MR8 (the Manchester Arena Inquiry managed recommendation, ‘whether contractors who carry out security services should be licensed’, currently out to consultation), Labour Exploitation, Training Malpractice, SIA Business Approval Scheme, Martyn’s Law and Integrated Policing and Private Security.

More in the February 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Photo courtesy of Carlisle Support Services.