Mike Cunningham SIA chair

Mike Cunningham CBE QPM has been named as the new chair of the Security Industry Authority (SIA). He’ll take over from Heather Baily, who’s been chair since 2021.

Both have backgrounds in the police: he was Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police from 2009 to 2014; she was Hertfordshire assistant chief constable.

Mike Cunningham said: “It is a privilege to take on the role of chair of the SIA. A significant amount has been achieved over the five years of Heather Baily’s tenure. This is an important time for the SIA, as it prepares to take on responsibilities as the new regulator for Martyn’s Law. I look forward to working with the SIA’s executive leadership and all the dedicated staff at the SIA and partners to build on the excellent work so far and ensure the SIA continues making significant contribution to keeping places and people safe and secure across the UK.”

About Mike Cunningham

He grew up in the Liverpool area. Since his 30-year career in police service, he’s been HM Inspector of Constabulary with lead responsibility for inspecting forces in the north of England and Northern Ireland; and CEO of the College of Policing from 2018 to 2020, setting standards for policing in England and Wales. He’s chair of the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency. In 2021 the then Boris Johnson Government appointed him as Lead Commissioner for a Government Intervention into Liverpool City Council, when central Government placed several commissioners there, with powers until 2024 including over finance, due to ‘poor governance, insularity, and leadership failings’ at the council.

Minister says

Home Office Security Minister Dan Jarvis said: “The SIA has an important role in supporting the public safety priorities of the government. Mike Cunningham has an impressive track record and has demonstrated a strong commitment to public and community safety throughout his career. I look forward to working closely with him. I also want to thank Heather Baily for her tireless dedication to her work as chair of the SIA over the last five years.”