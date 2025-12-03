CATEGORIES
December 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Government

Safe Season Together

by Mark Rowe

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) has launched a winter safety campaign 'Safe Season Together'. The UK regulator of the guarding sector is encouraging the public to stay vigilant and report issues to security.

For the festive period, the SIA is reminding everyone of the important role they play in keeping themselves and others safe. The campaign asks everyone to remain alert during December and January. Anyone who sees something concerning should report it to nearby security staff. This follows the SIA's 'Safe Summer Together' campaign.

Campaign materials for organisations and individuals to use can be downloaded from the SIA's 'Safe Season Together' campaign page. People are encouraged to share safety messages on social media to reach wider audiences.

Visit: https://thesiauk.blog/safe-season-together/. See also the UK official police website https://www.protectuk.police.uk/.

 

Excellence Awards

Pictured is SIA CEO Michelle Russell on the stage at the Security and Fire Excellence Awards at London's Park Lane on Monday night. Before she announced the security officer of the year – won by Mohsin Khan of Carlisle Support Services – she asked those of the 16 finalists in the room to stand, to applause from the more than 800 diners present. Visit https://www.securityandfireawards.com/winners-2025.

 

Criteria

Meanwhile after a public consultation in the spring, the SIA has made changes to its licensing criteria, for those applying for and holding a licence.

