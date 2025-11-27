NAHS 2025 awards

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, November 27, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Vertical Transportation Consultant / Manchester
Mechanical Estimator / Blackpool
Site Manager / England
Lead Design and Estimating Engineer (Security) / England
Field Line Manager / England
Passive Fire Project Manager / England
Fire Alarm Service Manager / England
Field Line Manager / England
Fire Alarm Design Engineer / England
Installation and Maintenance Security Engineer – UK & Europe / Arlots Barn, Elvetham Ln, Hartley Wintney, Hook RG27 8AJ, UK
Post a Job Ad
Health

NAHS 2025 awards

by Mark Rowe

Staff from the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust were multiple winner in the NAHS 2025 awards, presented at The Slate on the University of Warwick campus, to close the National Association for Healthcare Security’s two-day event.

 

As a finale, NAHS chairman Roger Ringham gave his chairman’s award to Dawn Dines of Stamp Out Spiking. Dawn is a founder and CEO of the charity, that promotes awareness of the threat; and offers training; and products to guard against spiking of drinks. The Crime and Policing Bill that’s going through Parliament is due to create a new ‘administering a harmful substance’ offence, to cover spiking. Dawn was a speaker on day two of the NAHS conference.

 

Double wins

Casey Browne of the Royal Free was winner in the diversity category, and highly commended in the women role model category, won by Helene Carlsson. SGC Security Services at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board were highly commended in the diversity category.

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust was highly commended twice, for violence reduction and prevention (won by Assist Security Group) and innovation (won by Melville Jimmy Garber, of West London NHS Trust). Team, a popular category, was won by St Helier NHS, and highly commended were Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. Manager of the year: highly commended, Jordan Howard of GSTS, and the winner Lee Barnes of Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust. Another popular category, outstanding officer, won by Kofi Boayke Obeng Kyei, of Royal Free London; highly commended was Nana Udu, also of the Royal Free. Evening and day two conference compere was the criminologist Prof Martin Gill, of Perpetuity Research; and trophy sponsor and award presenter on stage was Claire Humble, pictured right with the St Helier team. Claire is founder of the training firm and consultancy Nuology; and is chair of the umbrella body the Security Commonwealth.

 

Judges

Among the panel of judges was Mark Rowe, editor of Professional Security Magazine. Before the proceedings, Prof Martin Gill reflected that the front line of healthcare security is under the microscope. He said: “Violence is an everyday threat; there aren’t many groups where every day you have to deal with violence. If you don’t do your job well, the consequences can be serious; worst case scenario is that people can be injured; worse than that, there could be fatalities. Celebrating success is no trivial matter. And it’s right to celebrate being good at what you do.”

 

Speakers

Among the day two conference speakers was the campaigner for Martyn’s Law – legally speaking the Terrorism (Prevention of Premises) Act, placing a legal requirement on premises and events to take measures to counter the threat of terrorism – Figen Murray, who was among the awards judges; and who attended the evening dinner with her husband Stuart. Counter-terrorism was a theme of the two days; another day two speaker was Heather Arrowsmith-Tosley of the UK official counter-terror police Nactso, who gave an update on two of the necessary ingredients for Martyn’s Law to come into force (as featured in the December 2025 edition of Professional Security Magazine): a ‘competent persons’ register, that premises could use to hire an adviser or consultant to help with compliance with Martyn’s Law; and a training course to qualify those advisers as competent. The event also had a briefing on the near-miss terrorist attack on Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trusts. Violence against staff and patients was another theme of the two days – as in previous years; Justine Sharpe and Abigail Fogarty (another awards judge) talked about the cost of litigation to the NHS, including after staff suffering injuries resulting from violence at work.

 

AUCSO

As the Leeds talk showed, healthcare has a connection with universities, through the teaching of medics; and for some years NAHS has had good links with AUCSO, the equivalent association for campus security managers. Among those at the awards dinner were from AUCSO the current and past chair, Geoff Brown (Leeds) and Ollie Curran (University College London) and Julie Barker, AUCSO’s COO. AUCSO has its 2026 conference at the University of Exeter from April 13 to 15.

More in the January 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Related News

  • Health

    NHS data assessment

    by Mark Rowe

    The security technology integrator Reliance High-Tech reports it has again achieved the ‘Standards Exceeded’ rating in its annual NHS Data Security and…

  • Health

    NAHS annual conference

    by Mark Rowe

    The University of Warwick will be the new venue for the annual National Association for Healthcare Security (NAHS) conference, and awards night…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close