Connection without closeness

Insider risk is still often framed around intent, with the focus placed on malicious employees, disgruntled contractors, or deliberate misuse of access for personal gain, says Katie Barnett, Director of Cyber Security at the consultancy Toro Solutions.

Those cases exist and they matter, but they are rarely where risk first begins, and they do not reflect how most insider-related incidents actually develop. In reality, many cases take shape slowly and quietly. They are shaped by pressure, fatigue, disengagement, coercion, manipulation or personal strain rather than hostility. The behaviour that later causes harm is often preceded by long periods of stress, isolation, being influenced or unresolved workplace issues. By the time someone is formally labelled an insider threat, the opportunity for early, proportionate support has usually passed, and the organisation is left with far fewer options.

This is why treating insider risk purely as a disciplinary or compliance issue consistently falls short. In many situations, the underlying issue is one of wellbeing first, with security consequences following later, whether the organisation recognises that link or not.

Scale of problem

Insiders are a significant and consistent factor in security incidents. Accenture[1] has reported that a significant proportion of security incidents involve insiders, many of which are linked not to sophisticated intent, but to frustration, opportunism, or poor judgement under pressure.

Research from the Ponemon Institute[2] also shows that many employees who leave an organisation take some form of sensitive data with them, often without seeing it as wrongdoing. These findings do not mean that most people are inherently risky. They show how easily people can justify their actions when they feel unsupported, unheard, or under strain.

Despite this, insider risk is still often pushed aside or handled in isolation. In many organisations it moves between HR, security, and legal teams without a shared understanding of what is really driving behaviour. When this happens, patterns are missed and early warning signs become normal, until a more serious incident finally brings the issue to senior attention.

How insider risk really develops

Insider risk rarely begins with a clear breach of policy. More often we find that it develops incrementally through small changes in behaviour that are easy to explain away, particularly in high-pressure or highly trusted roles.

Someone may start working excessive hours to manage workload, gradually bypassing controls that feel obstructive rather than protective. They may disengage from colleagues, become defensive when challenged, or withdraw from routine interaction. None of this suggests malicious intent in isolation, but it often marks the point at which judgement can begin to erode.

In roles with wide access and limited oversight, these issues can go unnoticed for a long time. As people grow more comfortable with the systems, informal shortcuts start to feel normal, and risk builds in the background. By the time leadership becomes aware, it’s often because something has already gone wrong.

In some cases, the influence is external. Individuals may be targeted by criminals, competitors or organised groups who exploit personal vulnerabilities, financial stress or emotional pressure. This does not always look like blackmail or explicit threats. It can begin with flattery, requests for small favours, or appeals to sympathy, and gradually escalate into access, information sharing or rule-bending that feels difficult to refuse.

Coercion does not always come from outside. In some environments it can arise internally through power imbalances, unrealistic expectations, or pressure from senior colleagues that makes it hard to say no without fear of consequences.

Ways of working have added a new layer of complexity. We are more digitally connected than ever, yet many people now experience their work in relative isolation. Messages replace face to face conversations, context gets lost, and informal check-ins happen far less often.

Judgement does not exist in a vacuum. Stress, fatigue, and emotional strain shape how people interpret information and how carefully they make decisions. When pressure rises and support feels distant, people are more likely to misread situations, take shortcuts, or justify behaviour they would normally question.

This is not just a wellbeing issue. It is a resilience issue. Emotional strain narrows perspective and makes people more open to influence, whether that influence comes from outside the organisation or from their own internal reasoning.

Wider environment

These dynamics are being intensified by wider economic uncertainty. Prolonged cost-of-living pressures, geopolitical instability, and sustained disruption across global markets are all putting strain on individuals’ finances.

Financial pressure affects how people behave. It makes it harder to focus, increases anxiety, and can reduce how seriously people think about consequences. Some may even feel they have little left to lose. This does not mean they intend to do harm, but it does raise risk, especially for those who have access to sensitive systems, information, or assets.

From a security point of view, money stress increases risk. When organisations treat financial wellbeing as separate from security, they overlook an important part of the problem.

Financial strain also increases susceptibility to manipulation. People under pressure are more likely to respond to offers of help, opportunities to “fix” problems quickly, or requests that promise relief from stress. From a security perspective, this creates conditions where coercion becomes easier and more effective, even when individuals have no intention of causing harm.

Controls alone are not enough

When insider risk is identified, organisations often respond in a technical way by tightening access, increasing monitoring, and reinforcing policies, but while these actions are important, they rarely address the underlying conditions that allowed the risk to develop in the first place.

Controls alone do not reduce burnout. Monitoring does not ease financial pressure, and policy reminders do not restore sound judgement. In some situations, a poorly timed escalation can actually increase feelings of mistrust or isolation, which pushes risk further underground instead of resolving it.

Both research and practical experience show that behavioural warning signs often appear before any technical breach occurs, including changes in performance, disengagement, conflict with management, and financial difficulty, and when organisations wait until behaviour crosses a formal threshold, their options become limited and the consequences are usually far more severe.

What “support as prevention” looks like

Support does not mean ignoring misconduct or lowering standards, but instead means expanding the prevention toolkit so organisations can step in earlier, when the impact is lower and when individuals still have realistic options.

In practice, this often includes:

Clear, normalised escalation routes, so staff can raise concerns without automatically triggering a disciplinary process.

Line managers trained to notice and act on changes in behaviour, workload strain, or disengagement, and to involve the right functions early.

Shared ownership between HR, security, and operational leadership, so people risk does not fall between organisational boundaries.

Proportionate, temporary risk management, such as short-term access adjustments or additional oversight while a personal issue is being addressed.

This approach reflects the direction set out in UK protective security guidance, which emphasises treating insider events as connected, strengthening leadership understanding, and addressing the reasons insider risk is often deprioritised or avoided.

Culture determines whether people speak up

In many insider cases, colleagues notice warning signs but decide not to raise them because they worry about getting someone into trouble, triggering an investigation, or being seen as overreacting.

Where people believe that raising concerns will lead to fair and supportive action, reporting becomes more likely, but where they expect blame or punishment, staying silent feels safer. This is not a training failure. It is a cultural one.

A quieter form of prevention

The most effective insider risk programmes are often the least visible because they are built into everyday management practice, supported by leadership, and grounded in trust, and they recognise that people are both the greatest asset and the most complex part of any security system.

In a world that is increasingly connected but emotionally fragmented, emotional and financial pressures are no longer side issues. They are part of the risk landscape.

For organisations that are serious about resilience, insider risk must be understood not only through controls and compliance, but also through culture, support, and leadership judgement, and this shift does not weaken security. It strengthens it.