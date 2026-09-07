Hidden cost of buying surveillance by day rate alone

The cheapest surveillance quote can become the most expensive when it is built around the wrong question, writes Tim Burchell, pictured, founder of the firm UK Private Investigators.

A day rate is a real cost, but it does not tell a buyer whether the proposed operation can establish the fact they need, whether the team is suitable for the environment, or whether the resulting report will support the decision for which the work was commissioned.

A sound comparison starts with the proposed investigation, not the figure at the bottom of the quotation. Buyers should be able to see what is being tested, how the work will be controlled and what the investigator will report if the evidence is incomplete.

Define the decision before requesting a price

A request to watch someone and see what happens is too loose to support a reliable plan. The client should identify the fact that needs to be established and the decision that will follow. The question might concern attendance at a location, an unexplained journey, repeated visits to an address or activity connected with a defined workplace enquiry.

That distinction matters because surveillance records observable activity. It does not prove a motive, read a person’s intentions or automatically resolve every wider allegation. A narrowly framed question helps the investigator choose a suitable method and helps the client understand what the resulting evidence can and cannot establish.

The initial briefing should also distinguish confirmed information from assumption. An incorrect vehicle description, obsolete address or guessed routine can consume field time before the operation has a fair chance of answering the question. Checking the instruction at the start is usually cheaper than extending an assignment built on weak information.

Compare the operational plans

The same headline day rate can conceal very different plans. A short period of static observation at one location is not the same assignment as following a mobile subject through traffic, public transport and several possible destinations. The likely locations, subject mobility, available information, observation period and reporting requirements all affect the resources needed. Using fewer operatives may reduce the quotation, but it can also increase the risk of losing sight of a mobile subject or exposing the operation. A larger team is not automatically better either. It should be justified by the circumstances. The useful question is why the proposed team and duration are suitable for this instruction.

A clear quotation should therefore state its assumptions. It should explain the planned hours, team size, travel treatment, reporting work and any circumstances that may require the client to approve a change. Without that detail, buyers are comparing numbers rather than comparable services.

Establish lawful purpose and proportionality

A low price does not rescue an instruction that should not proceed. The purpose, location, method and intended use of the material all affect whether surveillance can be conducted lawfully. Observation in a public place does not create an unrestricted entitlement to record anyone for any reason. Where surveillance involves processing personal data in a professional or commercial context, the client and investigator need to establish their respective data-protection responsibilities. If legitimate interests is the proposed lawful basis, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) describes a three-part test covering purpose, necessity and the balance between the interest being pursued and the individual’s interests, rights and freedoms. The decision and its reasoning should be documented before processing begins.

Workplace surveillance requires particular care. ICO guidance says covert monitoring of workers is unlikely to be justified in usual circumstances. Where exceptional circumstances support it, the guidance requires senior authorisation, a data protection impact assessment, a defined timeframe and strict limits on use, access and disclosure. It also says that a contract with a private investigator must require the investigator to collect information in a way that satisfies the employer’s data-protection obligations.

This is why proportionality is an operational requirement rather than wording added after the plan has been chosen. The investigator should be able to explain why the proposed method addresses the defined purpose and whether a less intrusive reasonable method could answer the same question.

Plan the evidence before deployment

Evidence quality begins before an operative goes into the field. The client should agree what the report needs to contain, who is authorised to receive it and how photographs, video and notes will be stored. The investigator should maintain a timed record and distinguish direct observation from background information supplied by the client and from any interpretation. The report should also record material limitations. Poor visibility, a change of vehicle, an inaccessible location or a gap in observation may prevent a firm conclusion. Removing those limits from the account can make a report sound stronger, but it also makes the evidence less dependable when another person examines it.

The client should decide in advance how the report will be used. An internal fact-finding exercise, advice to a solicitor and a potential disciplinary process have different decision paths. Surveillance material does not make the final decision for the client, and a court or tribunal decides whether evidence is admitted and what weight it carries.

Agree the limits and change controls

No responsible provider can guarantee that a subject will appear, follow an expected routine or remain observable. The proposal should explain what happens if the original assumptions fail. It should identify who may approve extra time, when the team should pause and when the operation should stop because the question has been answered or the method is no longer justified.

These controls protect the client from an open-ended assignment. They also protect the integrity of the investigation. Continuing merely because operatives are already deployed can add cost and collect irrelevant personal information without improving the answer.

Questions buyers should ask

• What precise fact is this operation intended to establish?

• Why is the proposed method suitable and proportionate to that purpose?

• Which assumptions determine the team size, timing and likely duration?

• How will changes to the plan or additional costs be authorised?

• How will direct observations, client-supplied information and interpretation be separated in the report?

• Who may access the material, how will it be protected and how long will it be retained?

• What limitations could prevent the operation from producing a reliable answer?

The useful comparison

Day rate still matters. Buyers should understand what they are paying and should challenge unexplained cost. But a low rate attached to an undefined objective, unsuitable plan or weak reporting process is not a saving. The better comparison is between complete proposals. A defensible proposal connects the client’s question to a lawful and proportionate method, makes the operational assumptions visible, protects the resulting information and states the limits honestly. Only then does the day rate become a useful number.

About the author

Tim Burchell founded UK Private Investigators in 1997. The agency provides private investigation services to individuals, businesses and legal professionals across the UK. Visit https://www.ukprivateinvestigators.com/.