Language of risk

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, February 16, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Project Engineer / West Midlands
Bids & Proposal Manager / Nottinghamshire
General Manager / Reading
Operations Manager – Security / UK - City of London
Safety & Security Engineer – Service (Birmingham) / Birmingham, UK
Site Based Security Engineer / London
Industrial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
Industrial Refrigeration Engineer / North and South
Commercial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
Commercial Refrigeration Engineer / North and South
Post a Job Ad
Interviews

Language of risk

by Mark Rowe

Cybersecurity has traditionally focused on technical performance, such as detecting threats and responding faster. And while this has delivered significant value, it has not solved the fundamental challenge of organisations understanding the true business impact of cyber security events. All too often, CISOs are focused on interpreting technical noise, while the board is asking strategic questions. This disconnect exists because cybersecurity still mainly speaks the language of technology rather than that of business risk, says Notis Iliopoulos, VP of Managed Risk and Controls at the platform Obrela, pictured.

To be effective, detection and response must evolve into a tightly risk-aligned discipline. Cybersecurity must do more than identify malicious activity and start contextualising what that activity means for operations, continuity, compliance and strategic objectives. Security needs to be not just technically competent but also operationally relevant.

The limits of traditional detection

Most organisations are still using severity-based classification as their primary decision tool. Incidents are labelled critical, high, medium or low depending on the aggressiveness of the threat, or its behaviour on the endpoint or network. But severity is not the same as impact. For example, a high-severity alert on an isolated non-critical server may represent negligible business risk. Whereas a moderate-level anomaly affecting a revenue-generating application could threaten service continuity, breach regulatory thresholds or erode customer trust.

This is where the industry’s longstanding reliance on technical data isn’t enough. Detections tell us what happened, but rarely why it matters. Without a business context, the output from even the most sophisticated detection engines requires further interpretation. CISOs must translate technical alerts into operational meaning, often with limited visibility into interdependencies, data flows or downstream consequences. This leads to delays and inconsistency in decision-making.

The value of cybersecurity is in helping organisations make informed choices under pressure. And that requires speaking the language leaders understand – risk, impact and continuity.

Context is the missing layer

To elevate cybersecurity, organisations must embed business context into every phase of detection and response. This begins with understanding what truly matters to the business. These include critical assets, essential processes, high-value data sets, operational interdependencies and regulatory requirements. Once these elements are mapped, detectionbecomes far more meaningful.

Threat intelligence is more actionable when it is aligned with organisational risk models. A new attack technique targeting cloud authentication workflows is more relevant if that workflow underpins a critical business service. Vulnerability exposure becomes a governance issue when it affects regulated environments or customer-facing platforms. Anomalous activity becomes urgent when it threatens availability or compromises a high-value user’s identity.

With this context, technical signals become risk signals. And when this context is seamlesslywoven into monitoring, detection engineering, triage and escalation workflows, cybersecurity becomes an early-warning system for business disruption, not merely a way to catalogue malicious events.

A risk-driven operational model

To ensure a truly risk-aligned approach, organisations need structural change in both how incidents are assessed and how they are acted upon. In this way, all security operations will be measured by their actual contribution to business outcomes. Detection and response are not isolated technical activities. They are part of a continuous governance loop that connects controls, risks, threats and response actions into a unified operational model.

In a risk-driven model, an alert is assessed in terms of potential impact on critical functions, likelihood of escalation and alignment with the organisation’s risk tolerance. Escalations become more accurate because they are tied to business relevance and not just on severity or technical signature. Decision-makers don’t just get an incident ticket, they get an understanding of the potential disruption, exposure or financial consequence to their business. In this way, security workflows can shift from reactive firefighting to having proactive control of risk. At its heart, this approach is all about replacing technical noise with clear, contextualised insight.

Strategic asset

Boards and executives are not looking for a list of attack vectors. They need to understand the potential risk in terms of operational and strategic outcomes. It is only when cyber operations communicate using these terms that they can truly become a strategic asset.

The shift evolves the CISO’s role. Instead of relaying alert volumes or technical detail, the CISO is given the information needed to explain scenarios, probabilities and consequences. This enables them to better advise on investment priorities, demonstrate the organisation’sactual risk exposure and show where controls are effective or not enough. Having this clarity enables faster and more confident decisions. It builds trust throughout the organisation and positions cybersecurity as a business enabler rather than just something that must be done.

This shift to risk-aligned detection and response is now essential for business operations. Most organisations now rely on complex digital ecosystems where even small failures can cascade across business units, supply chains and customer channels. Threat actors are alsoincreasingly targeting these interdependencies rather than isolated systems.

Implementing a risk-driven operational model, such as Obrela’s MRC approach, will enable this evolution. It ensures that detection is not viewed in isolation but is integrated into the broader fabric of risk governance. It also ensures that response actions are aligned with business priorities. And it empowers CISOs to speak with authority in the language of risk.

The MRC service delivery model stands out by combining the power of platform automation with expert consulting, delivering several unique benefits MRC provides CISOs with a comprehensive, real-time, and centralised approach to managing the entire cybersecurity lifecycle—governance, risk, compliance, privacy, supply chain, and operational resilience.

Having this alignment with risk and business outcomes is the foundation of effective, resilient and strategically relevant cybersecurity.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close