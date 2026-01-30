Louvre example

Why are the basics still being missed? ask Katie Barnett, Director of Cyber Security, and Gavin Wilson, Director of Physical Security and Risk, at the consultancy Toro Solutions.

After spending years working with organisations on security, one thing becomes hard to ignore. When something serious happens, the root causes are sadly rarely surprising and there is often a sense of inevitability to them. Access that was never quite tidied up, controls that were written down but not really enforced, multi factor authentication that was recommended but not mandatory or decisions that made sense in the moment and were never revisited.

Last year’s headlines about the Louvre brought this into focus. The Louvre Museum, the world’s most visited cultural landmark, faced heavy criticism after investigators revealed that its internal video surveillance system was protected by the password “Louvre.” This came after a daylight heist in which thieves stole French Crown Jewels valued at over $100m. The striking thing was not how bold the theft was, but how familiar the weakness behind it felt.

It would be comforting to see that as a one-off mistake, but it rarely is. The Louvre was simply visible. Similar assumptions exist inside many organisations, often sitting quietly in the background while attention is pulled towards more immediate concerns. In most cases, people are not unaware of the issues they are just not the ones that shout the loudest.

As you will know there is no shortage of discussion about how the threat landscape is changing, it’s changing every day. AI, geopolitical tension, supply chain exposure and the blending of physical and cyber risks are all moving fast and often featuring heavily in conversations with leadership. However, at the same time, whilst the big conversations are happening it is not unusual to walk into environments where access is loosely understood, vulnerabilities have been accepted by default, and physical security relies on a shared sense of trust rather than consistent control.

Access and identity management is a good example of how this plays out. Access is granted to keep work moving, which is usually the right decision at the time, but we find that what happens less reliably is the follow-up. Projects end, people change roles, suppliers move on, and amid increasingly demanding workloads, access is forgotten or missed and remains because removing it is never a priority. Over time, confidence creeps in where certainty should exist, and that only becomes obvious when something goes wrong.

This is also where passwords and multi-factor authentication continue to cause problems, despite years of attention. It’s been drilled into everyone that passwords alone are weak, reused and easily compromised. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is now heavily recommended across organisations, yet it is still common to find critical systems without MFA enabled, with MFA applied inconsistently, or disabled because it caused friction. Exceptions become normal and service accounts are excluded because they always have been. None of these decisions feel dramatic on their own, but together they leave credential compromise as one of the easiest ways in.

The Louvre example resonates precisely because it reduces this to something uncomfortably simple. A globally recognised institution, with significant resources, still relying on a password that offered little real protection for a critical system. This is not a technology problem; it’s just what happens when basic controls are never quite treated as urgent enough to demand sustained attention.

Vulnerability management tends to follow a similar path. Patching is rarely ignored outright instead it is delayed, deferred and worked around, often for understandable reasons. Each decision feels small, but the cumulative effect is not. When an incident eventually occurs, it is often described as sophisticated or unavoidable, even when the weakness involved had been known about for some time and often one that could be easily resolved.

Physical security is another area where every day behaviour quietly undermines formal controls. We have all seen people wearing work badges in public places or holding secure doors open because it feels impolite not to. These moments are easy to dismiss, but they say a lot about how security is experienced day to day. In environments where physical access can be the door opener for cyber compromise, those behaviours carry more weight than many organisations realise.

Third-party risk is similar. Businesses rely on suppliers to function, and that reliance grows each year. Initial checks are usually done with good intent, but ongoing scrutiny is harder to sustain. Access persists, assumptions build, and visibility fades. When incidents occur through these routes, the surprise often comes from how little the organisation really knew about its own exposure.

Response and recovery are where many of these gaps finally surface. Plans exist, backups are in place, and there is confidence that people will respond sensibly under pressure. In reality, uncertainty plays a bigger role than expected. Decisions take longer and responsibilities are less clear. Recovery takes more effort than anticipated and the damage often comes as much from this uncertainty which causes delay as from the original incident.

The reason the basics continue to be missed is not a lack of knowledge or capability. It is that foundational security work rarely feels urgent, and it competes constantly with an ever-changing risk landscape and slick tools and initiatives that promise growth, efficiency or innovation. The basics do not generate visible wins when they work, and they rarely fail in isolation and as a result, risk accumulates quietly as it is normalised by the absence of immediate consequence.

The organisations that make genuine progress take a different approach. They accept that security fundamentals require ongoing attention, not periodic clean-up. Access is treated as something that changes continuously, physical security is reinforced through everyday behaviour, not just policy and response and recovery are practised because disruption is assumed, not because it is feared.

As 2026 progresses, the question is no longer whether threats will continue to evolve. They will. The more challenging question is whether organisations are prepared to be disciplined about the things they already know matter. Until the basics are given the same weight as innovation and growth, we will continue to see familiar failures surface in very public ways, followed by the same uncomfortable question of how something so simple was missed again.