Friday, January 30, 2026
Transport

Heathrow scanners

by Mark Rowe

Heathrow passengers no longer need to remove liquids or electronics from their hand luggage, or use plastic bags at the  security checkpoint. The west London airport has rolled out new 3D X-ray scanners, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX from Smiths Detection.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said: “Every Heathrow passenger can now leave their liquids and laptops in their bags at security as we become the largest airport in the world to roll out the latest security scanning technology. That means less time preparing for security and more time enjoying their journey – and millions fewer single-use plastic bags. This billion pound investment means our customers can be confident they will continue to have a great experience at Heathrow.”

As for passengers:

  • Liquids up to two litres can remain in cabin bags;
  • Electronic devices, including laptops and tablets, can stay in bags;
  • meaning, the airport adds, fewer tray steps.

An estimated almost 16 million plastic bags per year will no longer be needed. The scanners come with C3 compliance, the highest performance standard for explosives detection systems for cabin baggage, the manufacturer adds.

About the product

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX offers high-resolution volumetric imaging with automatic threat recognition, to give security staff detailed views of bag contents which the product firm adds can reduce manual checks. The product uses Computed Tomography (CT), the imaging technology in medical CT scanners, to generate high-resolution 3D images of carry-on luggage. The firm sold the products last year to Airports of Thailand (AOT).

Andy Evripides, Head of Market UK and Ireland, said:  “Achieving C3 compliance is a shared milestone that demonstrates our joint focus on strong security, operational efficiency, and an improved passenger experience.”

Heathrow originally selected Smiths Detection to supply its HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX in March 2021. Smiths recently launched an automated International Remote Baggage Screening System (IRBS), for cross-border aviation security and passenger processing between South Korea’s Incheon International Airport (IIA) Terminal 2 and the United States.

Photo by Mark Rowe.

