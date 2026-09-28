PI on background checks

A background check is often described as though it were a single search that returns a complete answer. It is not. The work may involve several lawful checks, different source types and a decision about what is relevant to the purpose. The result is only as dependable as the identity being checked, the scope agreed at the start and the way conflicting information is handled, writes Tim Burchell, of UK Private Investigators.

Security buyers should therefore begin with the decision they need to make. Are they verifying identity, assessing a candidate for a defined role, checking a supplier or examining a discrepancy already identified? A useful report answers that question, records the sources examined and states what remains unresolved. It should not imply that every part of a person’s history has been searched or that future conduct can be predicted.

Start with purpose and authority

The instruction should identify a specific and legitimate purpose before personal information is collected. Different checks carry different legal and practical conditions. An employer must conduct a right-to-work check before employment, but that statutory process is not a general character assessment. A Standard or Enhanced DBS [Disclosure and Barring Service] check is available only where the role is legally eligible. Government guidance states that knowingly requesting a higher level of DBS check than the law allows is unlawful and may also breach data-protection law.

Consent is important, but it is not a substitute for defining the lawful basis, necessity and scope of the processing. The individual should normally know what information will be checked, why it is required, how it will be used and who will receive the result. Secretly expanding a routine verification exercise into a broader investigation creates legal, evidential and fairness risks.

Establish that the records concern the right person

A search result is not useful until it has been matched to the correct individual. Names can be shared, changed, misspelt or presented differently across records. Addresses can be old, temporary or incomplete. Dates of birth and other identifiers may be missing from public material. A responsible check uses sufficient identifiers to reduce the risk of attaching another person’s information to the subject.

This matters most when the information may affect employment, access, trust or a commercial relationship. A similar name and location may justify another verification step. They do not justify a conclusion. The report should explain the basis for a match and flag ambiguity rather than hide it behind a confidence-sounding statement.

Use each source for what it can prove

Official records, information supplied by the subject, professional registers, company filings, references, open-source material and permitted credit information answer different questions. None should be treated as a universal source of truth. A company record may establish an appointment or filing, but not how the person performed. A reference may confirm dates and role, but its silence on other matters proves nothing. A social profile may be relevant to identity or chronology, yet it may also be incomplete, outdated, copied or fabricated.

DBS information has defined limits. The level of disclosure depends on eligibility and the type of check. DBS guidance also warns that it cannot access criminal records held overseas, so a certificate may not provide a complete view where a person has lived abroad. An overseas check may therefore be relevant to a particular instruction, but availability, coverage, language and reliability vary by country.

Digital identity and right-to-work services also have narrow functions. The Home Office sets out prescribed routes for right-to-work checks, including its online service, original-document checks and approved digital verification routes in appropriate cases. Passing one of those checks does not establish every other fact a buyer might wish to know.

Test discrepancies before reporting them

Background checks often become valuable when records do not agree. A job title differs from a reference. An address period overlaps another location. A qualification cannot be confirmed. A company appointment is missing from a supplied history. The first task is to determine whether the difference is material and whether there is a reasonable explanation.

The subject should normally have an opportunity to explain a discrepancy before an adverse inference is drawn. Records can be wrong, organisations can change names and dates can be remembered imprecisely. The investigator should distinguish a verified conflict from an unresolved gap and from information that was simply unavailable. Those are different findings and should not be collapsed into a single risk label.

Keep collection proportionate

More information does not automatically produce a better decision. A check should collect information relevant to the defined purpose and avoid material that is merely interesting. Data-protection principles require personal information to be adequate, relevant and limited to what is necessary. They also require reasonable steps to ensure accuracy, particularly where information may be used to make an adverse decision.

That discipline should carry through to retention and access. The instruction should establish who needs the report, how it will be protected and when the underlying material will be deleted or reviewed. Sensitive information should not circulate simply because it appeared during the search.

Make the report auditable

A decision-maker should be able to understand how the conclusion was reached without repeating the entire investigation. The report should define the purpose and scope, identify the subject information used, list the source categories checked, separate confirmed facts from client-supplied information and record discrepancies, limitations and unavailable material.

Where an investigation-led review is appropriate, background check services should connect every reported finding to the question asked and avoid certainty that the evidence cannot support. The report may help a client make a better-informed decision. It cannot guarantee that a person will act in a particular way, that every relevant record exists or that every source is complete.

Questions buyers should ask

• What decision is this check intended to support?

• Which checks are lawful and proportionate for that purpose?

• How will the subject’s identity be matched to the records found?

• Which sources will be used, and what can each source actually establish?

• How will discrepancies be verified and presented to the subject?

• Will the report distinguish confirmed facts, conflicts and unresolved gaps?

• Who may receive the report, and how long will the information be retained?

The useful outcome

A good background check narrows uncertainty. It verifies defined facts, exposes relevant conflicts and tells the buyer where the evidence stops. That is more useful than a large bundle of search results or a score whose method cannot be examined. The standard should be straightforward: collect information for a lawful purpose, verify that it concerns the right person, test material discrepancies and report both the findings and the limits. The buyer can then make the decision. The check should inform that decision, not pretend to replace it.

About the author

Tim Burchell, pictured, founded UK Private Investigators in 1997. The agency provides private investigation services to individuals, businesses and legal professionals across the UK. Visit: ukprivateinvestigators.com.