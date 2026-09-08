PI on workplace investigation

Separate fact-finding from the decision, is some advice from Tim Burchell, pictured, of UK Private Investigators, about workplace investigations.

When an employer receives an allegation of theft, fraud, data misuse or serious misconduct, the pressure to act quickly is understandable. The danger is that the allegation begins to shape the answer before the evidence has been tested. A workplace investigation should establish what happened and identify what remains uncertain. It should not be used to assemble a case for a conclusion already reached.

The distinction affects every practical choice that follows: who investigates, which records are collected, how people are interviewed, whether monitoring is considered and what the final report says. A later disciplinary decision has a clearer evidential basis when the fact-finding was fair, focused and kept separate from the person deciding what action to take.

Treat the allegation as the starting question

An allegation is information to be examined, not a finding. The first task is to turn it into clear questions. What conduct is said to have occurred? When and where is it said to have happened? Which policies, systems, records and people may be relevant? What falls outside the investigation?

Without a defined scope, an enquiry can expand into a general search for anything adverse about the employee. That wastes time, captures irrelevant personal information and makes it harder to explain why particular evidence was obtained. A written plan should identify the issues, the investigator, likely witnesses, available evidence, time limits and the reporting route. It should also allow the scope to change when new evidence makes that necessary, with the reason recorded rather than quietly widening the enquiry.

Choose the investigator before collecting evidence

The investigator should be able to approach the matter fairly and objectively. Acas [the conciliation service] advises employers to appoint somebody who is not involved in the case where possible, so that a conflict of interest does not undermine the process. In a disciplinary case, it also advises using different people for the investigation, the disciplinary hearing and any appeal where possible.

Independence is not only a matter of job title. A manager may know the business well but already have a view about the allegation, be connected to a witness or be responsible for the system under scrutiny. Those links do not automatically prevent an internal appointment, but they should be recognised before work begins. The terms of reference should state the investigator’s remit, whether recommendations are required and who will receive the report.

Preserve relevant evidence and its context

Evidence can disappear through normal retention settings, overwritten CCTV, deleted messages or staff turnover. The plan should identify those time-sensitive sources early and preserve them lawfully. It may include emails, work records, access logs, receipts, phone records, CCTV or vehicle data, depending on the allegation and the employer’s policies.

Collection is only part of the job. The investigator should record where each item came from, when it was obtained and how it relates to the question being examined. A screenshot without its date, source or surrounding exchange may create a strong impression while saying very little. Direct observations, system records, witness accounts and information supplied by the employer should remain distinguishable in the file and in the report. The investigator should collect as much information as is reasonable for the case, including material that supports and material that contradicts the allegation. If a record cannot be recovered, that absence is a limitation to report. It is not a gap to fill with assumption.

Use interviews to test the evidence

Interviews are not a formality after the documents have been read. Speaking to the employee at an early stage can identify which facts are disputed and where the remaining work should focus. Witnesses should be asked neutral questions about what they saw, heard or know, how they came to know it and whether other evidence may exist.

Notes should be accurate and the person interviewed should have an opportunity to check their statement. If a witness changes an account, refuses to confirm it or has only indirect knowledge, the report should preserve that context. Credibility cannot be reduced to whether an answer helps one side. The investigator should consider consistency, reliability, supporting records and reasonable explanations for any difference.

Treat monitoring as a separate decision

An employer may already hold relevant system or CCTV records, but using monitoring to investigate workers raises additional data protection and privacy questions. The Information Commissioner’s Office says employers must define the purpose, identify an appropriate lawful basis and use the least intrusive means that can achieve that purpose. High-risk processing requires a data protection impact assessment.

Covert monitoring is a much narrower case. Current ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office) guidance says it is unlikely to be justified in most usual circumstances, although exceptional circumstances may exist where it is necessary to prevent or detect suspected criminal activity or gross misconduct. It should be authorised by senior management, supported by a data protection impact assessment, tightly targeted, time limited and stopped when the investigation ends. Access and disclosure must also be restricted.

The ICO’s worker-monitoring guidance is under review following the Data (Use and Access) Act. Employers should check the current position and take appropriate legal or data-protection advice before relying on monitoring in a live case.

Report what the evidence establishes

The final report should set out the scope, work completed, evidence considered and the facts that were and were not established. It should identify conflicts, missing material and other limits that affect the strength of a conclusion. Clear writing matters because the report may be read by the employee, HR, legal advisers or a later decision-maker who was not present during the investigation.

Acas guidance allows an investigator to recommend formal action, informal action or no further action where recommendations were included in the agreed remit. That still does not make the investigator the disciplinary decision-maker. If a hearing follows, the investigator’s role is to provide the facts, not to argue for a sanction or present a case against the employee.

Know when external support may be appropriate

An internal investigation will often be the proportionate choice. External support may be appropriate in exceptional circumstances when the issue is serious or complex, an internal conflict cannot be managed, or the organisation lacks capacity or relevant evidence-gathering experience. The employer should check its own policy and retain control of the employment process.

Where that support is justified, an external employee investigation can assist with the fact-finding while the organisation and its advisers retain responsibility for the employment decision. The instruction should define the question, information access, reporting route, data-protection responsibilities and limits before any evidence is collected.

Keep fact-finding and the decision separate

A sound workplace investigation does not promise certainty where the evidence cannot provide it. It gives the employer a clear account of the work completed, the material considered and the findings that the evidence can support. It also shows what remains unresolved.

That discipline protects everyone involved. The employee is not treated as guilty because an allegation exists. The employer receives a report it can examine rather than a conclusion it is expected to accept. The person responsible for the disciplinary or employment decision can then make that decision on a defined and documented factual basis.

About the author

Tim Burchell founded UK Private Investigators in 1997. The agency provides private investigation services to individuals, businesses and legal professionals across the UK; visit ukprivateinvestigators.com.