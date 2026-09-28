Protect Duty under Martyn’s Law for businesses

Stewart Brown, Senior Security Consultant at the investigative consultancy Surelock , returns to Professional Security Magazine’s pages to go over what Martyn’s Law is due to mean for businesses. He writes:

Protect Duty is a phrase that the HM Government (Home Office) and Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) first used in 2019 then formulated the Protect Duty as the actions for the protection of premises & the UK’s resilience to terrorism. On December 19, 2022 the government announced the details of the Protect Duty, now to be known as ‘Martyn’s Law’.

At Surelock International Limited, since April 3, 2025 when The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, Martyn’s Law, came into being, we have carefully and comprehensively studied the actual wording and intentions of the Act, along with the Statutory Guidance published in April 2026. The actual Act is due to come into force in April 2027, which is only seven months away.

Surelock International Limited since April 2025 has completed four security survey and audit reports for clients that have involved Martyn’s Law aspects of the public protection procedures and public protection measures, as well as completing a full Martyn’s Law Report for a Town Council local event (Qualifying Event) which included a Statement and Threat Assessment Compliance document as required by the Act.

Legal requirements

All business owners/operators and event organisers, where they allow over 200 members of the public onto their premises or land, after the April 2027 will need to have a ‘Responsible Person’ registered with the Security Industry Authority (SIA) and be seen as responsible for premises and ‘Qualifying Events’ to comply with this law. As security advisors and security consultants to clients we would advise clients that they need to do the following:

Establish a named ‘Responsible Person’ or if a company identify a ‘Designated Senior Individual’ to register with the SIA.

Identify and detail what protection procedures and protection measures you have already in place.

Obtain, improve or enhance any procedures/measures that comply with the requirements to keep the public safe.

Make sure that these procedures/measures actually work or that staff can carry them out.

Standard tier premises, where the numbers are between 200 and 799 persons are only required to have public protection procedures in place.

Enhanced tier premises and qualifying events, where the numbers are over 800 persons are required to have public protection procedures and public protection measures in place.

The Responsible Person and the SIA have to be satisfied (in writing) that these procedures and measures can and will work in the event of a threat or actual incident at these premises.

The business owner/operator or event organiser (Responsible Person) has to be capable in keeping the public safe at all times, whilst they are on your premises and know if the authorities would question the protection in place.

The Responsible Person has to research, know and consider what impact could your premises or event have on other premises and public in the vicinity.

How to achieve compliance

The simplest way to achieve the above points are to have an in-depth security survey and audit carried out on your premises or for event organisers to review all security aspects of the prospective event that identifies how to keep the large numbers of the public safe and how to re-act to a terrorist incident. This process would then identify what you have in security aspects and what you don’t have or may require to comply with Martyn’s Law procedures and measures. This review will then form the basis of good or inadequate security, then enable improvements to be made in line with the Act.

From experience, most of Surelock security surveys and audits projects for our clients produce usually a large number of recommendations (about 40 to 50) that require attention, some very minor but some important issues that need addressing & we provide a prioritised list of recommendations that identify ‘For Immediate Action’, ‘For Action (As soon as Possible)’ and ‘For Further Consideration’ which allows clients to work through the most important issues/aspects in a constructive method.

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 – Martyn’s Law is the first piece of legislation in the United Kingdom that actually puts the onus on premises owners/operators and large event organisers to identify and address the protection of their own premises and is a very site specific and practical exercise to establish if the safety of large numbers of the public attending has been properly considered.

Summary, and next steps

Under Martyn’s Law every publicly accessible location (PAL) that comes into scope of the act (Standard, Enhanced and Qualifying Events) are required to have an identified & registered ‘Responsible Person’ and/or ‘Designated Senior Individual’ with the SIA. A written Statement and Threat Assessment Compliance Document has to be submitted to the SIA by Enhanced Tier Premises and Qualifying Events Organisers, where over 800 persons are expected to be in attendance, that identifies compliance with the Act – effective Public Protection Procedures and Measures, within three months of April 2027 and for Standard Tier Premises (200 to 799 persons) then have effective Public Protection Procedures in place. The Statutory Guidance document advises that written Public Protection Procedures would help, but there is no legal requirement.

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