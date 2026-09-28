Clay pigeon shoot

Consult Europe and Hirsch brought together independent technical security consultants, senior security people, and suppliers for a clay pigeon shooting event at Gibraltar Barracks, Minley, on 3 September 2026.

Designed as a way for industry professionals to connect, the event used clay pigeon shooting as an ice-breaker. The informal format encouraged attendees to step outside their usual professional environment and engage with new contacts in a more relaxed setting, say organisers. After the shooting, attendees came together for a barbecue and drinks, providing time for conversations to continue beyond the activity.

The event was sponsored by the security product manufacturer Hirsch. Richard Huison, Managing Director, Hirsch UK, is pictured second from right. He said: “It’s been a real pleasure working with the Consult Europe team to bring this event together as a means to connect and talk about next years Consult Europe event. The day was a great success, with a fantastic mix of people and a relaxed atmosphere that made it easy to have meaningful conversations. At Hirsch, we really value opportunities to engage with the security community in this way, and we’re delighted to have supported an event that brought people together in such an enjoyable and memorable setting.”

Next year

Consult Europe Symposium 2027 is planned at The Belfry Resort outside Birmingham. Based on the Consult USA concept, Consult Europe brings the format to Europe for the first time, connecting senior security people. Visit: https://consult-europe.com/upcoming-events/.