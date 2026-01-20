Security leaders face an increasingly complex landscape. Risks are evolving, spanning physical and digital domains, with heightened regulatory duties, and increasingly complex operating environments across multi‑site estates. The most effective – and safest – response is integrated: aligning on‑site and mobile guarding with remote monitoring, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management.

To help you stay ahead, here are six strategic priorities, each rooted in real‑world practice across Securitas UK’s protective services and shaped by the experience of the firm’s subject‑matter experts.

Priority #1: Put Customer Service at the Centre of On‑Site Guarding

Smart buildings and mixed-use environments are becoming more commonplace by the day. In response, modern front-of-house roles have evolved beyond traditional reception duties. While welcoming visitors and handling calls remain core responsibilities, there is now an increasing need for enhanced security functions, such as maintaining access control systems, guest profiling, and ensuring compliance.

As Jacey Bloomberg, Director of STARS (Security Trained Assistance and Reception Services) at Securitas UK, explains, combining front-of-house and security responsibilities into a single, cross-disciplinary role delivers significant operational advantages. It streamlines processes, reduces costs, and ensures that overstretched teams can rely on a professional who is equipped to manage both service and safety seamlessly.

The imperative is clear: invest in people who can do both. Individuals trained not only in security protocols – such as incident reporting, emergency procedures, and conflict management –but also in delivering exceptional customer experience mean all-round protection without compromising on professionalism or brand representation. First impressions matter, and when security and service converge, businesses can achieve peace of mind.

Priority #2: Recognise Mobile Guarding as a High‑Stakes Discipline

Mobile patrols are one of the most logistically demanding and operationally critical elements of security. Officers cover many miles per shift, responding to alarm activations, access breaches, and unpredictable incidents – all requiring careful planning and real-time judgment.

As Peter Savva, Head of Mobile Services at Securitas UK, explains, handling this unpredictability demands more than basic training: emotional resilience and professional conduct under pressure are essential.

Lone working is both a defining feature of mobile security and one of its greatest risks. Devices, monitoring and escalation protocols are essential, yet so is culture: officers must never feel isolated operationally or emotionally.

Forward-thinking providers ensure real-time monitoring, welfare check-ins, and clear escalation pathways. The officer must know that if something goes wrong at 2am, there is a trained team ready to back them up, quickly, efficiently and with trust.

The key takeaway here is treat mobile guarding as a frontline discipline, not a routine task.

Priority #3: Make Remote Monitoring Your First Line of Defence

Security professionals contend with an overwhelming volume of alerts and data. Technology alone can’t guarantee safety. What matters is how quickly and accurately those signals are interpreted. That’s why remote monitoring should be a proactive layer in any security strategy.

Vicki Beynon, Security Operations Centre Director at Securitas UK, says modern SOCs combine advanced analytics with human expertise to detect, verify, and respond to threats in real time, alerting emergency services without delay where appropriate. From unauthorised access and lone-worker alerts to fire alarm monitoring and environmental risks, this integrated approach ensures rapid intervention when every second counts. Behind every algorithm is a trained professional whose judgment turns data into decisive action.

But resilience isn’t just about technology; it’s about people. SOC roles demand sustained concentration and emotional resilience, so fair rostering, welfare support, and continuous training are essential. These measures keep teams alert, confident, and ready to act when it matters most.

Don’t leave remote monitoring to chance. Partner with a provider that combines cutting-edge technology with skilled, well-supported operators, so you can prevent incidents before they escalate and strengthen resilience across every site.

Priority #4: Unlock the Full Potential of Electronic Security

Access control systems are a fundamental component of modern security strategies, but their capability extends far beyond safeguarding entry points. As Gary Hutchinson, Solutions Design Manager at Securitas UK, explains, these systems can now serve as powerful data tools, providing insights that help security professionals make smarter, more cost-effective decisions.

While their primary function is to control who enters and exits, the data generated by advanced access control systems can reveal patterns that strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency. For example, analysing footfall can help adjust heating, ventilation, and lighting systems to match actual usage rather than preset schedules – reducing energy consumption, lowering costs, and supporting sustainability. Access data can also inform decisions on when a physical presence versus mobile patrols or CCTV monitoring is most appropriate, helping optimise resources without compromising safety.

Security professionals should leverage these capabilities to create smarter, more resilient environments. They should view access control as a strategic tool that supports proactive risk management, optimises resources, and enhances safety, not just as a way of keeping people out of restricted areas.

Priority #5: Turn Fire Safety from a Checklist into a Culture

Fires cost UK businesses an estimated £12 billion annually, with average losses around £650,000 per incident. But what matters above all is safety. All it takes is one overlooked hazard: a blocked exit, a propped‑open fire door, delayed alarm maintenance, or hazardous materials too close to heat sources…

As Paul Rankin, Director of Fire and Aviation at Securitas UK, reasons, the organisations that recover fastest are those that treat fire safety as a core responsibility. It starts with a comprehensive risk assessment, followed by clear protocols, accessible evacuation routes, defined roles and responsibilities, and ongoing training for every person on site.

Preparedness is not optional. When fire safety is woven into daily routines – when alarms are tested on schedule, routes are kept clear, and people know exactly what to do, where to go, and who to contact – you protect lives and assets, and you enable operations to resume more quickly after an incident. Be sure to build fire safety into every part of your organisation’s operations.

Priority #6: Make Emergency Preparedness a Strategic Priority

True corporate resilience demands planning for every eventuality: from floods and cyberattacks to security breaches and natural disasters. Yet as Brian Ruddock, Director of Security Risk Management at Securitas UK, highlights, emergency preparedness is often underprioritised, treated as a tick-box exercise rather than a living and breathing strategy.

With Martyn’s Law and regulations such as the FCA [UK regulator Financial Conduct Authority] Operational Resilience Rules tightening compliance, security professionals must move beyond static documents. A robust emergency plan starts with a comprehensive risk assessment, but it doesn’t end there. Plans must be concise, practical, and tested regularly – because you won’t know if a plan works until you run through the scenario. Rehearsals, simulations, and updates are essential to keep pace with changing threats and site conditions.

Now is the time to make emergency preparedness a core element of your security strategy. Create plans that are actionable under pressure, involve the right stakeholders, and revisit them often. Preparation, clarity, and communication don’t just protect compliance; they save lives and safeguard continuity.