Security professionals think about threats, vulnerabilities and counter-measures. Far less attention is given to a more fundamental question: how does the space itself shape the behaviour of everyone within it? writes Dr Paul Wood.

The answer, drawn from decades of environmental psychology research, is that space is never neutral. It communicates. It instructs. And it does so whether we design it to or not. This article, the first in a three-part series on human-centred security in the built environment, argues that clear, ordered, well-maintained spaces reduce cognitive strain, promote calm and encourage the kind of attentive, pro-social behaviour that is the foundation of effective security. Conversely, chaotic, ambiguous, or neglected spaces increase anxiety, reduce vigilance and create the conditions in which hostile actors can operate with confidence.

How humans read space

Humans are environmental interpreters by nature. Long before we consciously assess a space for risk, our perceptual systems are scanning for signals of safety, threat and social order. Environmental psychology has established that people form rapid, largely unconscious judgments about whether a space feels safe, cared for, or abandoned — and these judgments profoundly influence subsequent behaviour (Mehrabian & Russell, 1974; Nasar, 2000). Prospect-refuge theory, developed by the geographer Jay Appleton (1975), proposes that humans are instinctively drawn to settings that offer both a clear view of the surroundings and a sense of protection. Spaces that satisfy both conditions feel intuitively safe; those that offer neither feel threatening. This is not learned behaviour. It is a deep evolutionary inheritance, and it operates in corporate lobbies and transport hubs just as powerfully as it did on the African savannah. The practical implication is straightforward: when people enter an environment, they are already reading it for information about how to behave. A well-lit, clearly signed, visually ordered space communicates that someone is in charge, that standards are maintained and that behaviour is observed. A cluttered, poorly maintained, dimly lit space communicates the opposite — that no one is watching, that standards have slipped and that the normal rules may not apply.

Order, Clarity and Cognitive Load

The relationship between environmental order and cognitive function is well documented. Cognitive load theory (Sweller, 1988) tells us that human working memory is limited: when the environment is cluttered, confusing, or ambiguous, a significant portion of cognitive capacity is consumed simply making sense of the surroundings. This suggests that fewer resources remain available for higher-order functions — including the situational awareness that security depends upon. In ordered environments, cognitive load is reduced. People can orient themselves quickly, identify exits and key features and attend to the social dynamics around them. They become, in effect, better natural observers. In disordered environments, attention tends to fragment. People focus inward — navigating confusion, managing discomfort — rather than outward. They are likely to become less aware of what is happening around them, and less likely to notice behaviour that is out of place.

This has direct security implications. Natural surveillance — the principle that people in a space serve as informal monitors of each other’s behaviour — depends on occupants being cognitively available to observe. If the environment is consuming their attention through disorder, the surveillance function is likely to degrade. The space may be full of people and yet effectively unwatched.

Norm Violation and Psychological Distance

When people encounter environments that are disordered, neglected, or at odds with their expectations, they experience a form of psychological discomfort — a tension between the norms they expect to see upheld and the visible evidence that those norms have been abandoned. This is distinct from classical cognitive dissonance (Festinger, 1957), which concerns inconsistency between an individual’s beliefs or behaviours. What operates here is better understood as perceived norm violation: the environment signals that the social contract governing this space has weakened, and this signal produces measurable behavioural effects. The most common response to this discomfort is psychological distancing. People disengage. They move through the space quickly, avoid eye contact and reduce their sense of responsibility for what happens within it. This distancing effect is corrosive to security. It reduces the likelihood that occupants will challenge unfamiliar behaviour, report concerns, or intervene when something feels wrong. It creates the very anonymity and indifference that hostile actors depend upon. The disorder does not directly cause a security incident, but it creates the psychological conditions in which one is more likely to succeed. If no one cares enough to maintain the environment, why should any individual feel personally responsible for its security? The signal is received largely unconsciously, but its behavioural effects are consistent and well documented in the social disorder literature (Keizer, Lindenberg, & Steg, 2008).

The Warmth Effect: Care as a Security Mechanism

If disorder creates distance, its opposite — what might be called environmental warmth — creates connection. Clean, well-maintained, aesthetically considered spaces communicate care. They signal that someone values this place, that it is looked after and that the people within it matter. This signal has a reciprocal effect: people who feel that a space cares for them are more inclined to care for it in return.

This is sometimes discussed in the context of broken windows theory (Wilson & Kelling, 1982), though that framework has been controversially applied in policing contexts. The underlying psychological principle, however, is robust: visible signs of maintenance and care communicate social norms. When people see that standards are upheld, they are more likely to uphold them themselves. When they see that standards have been abandoned, they are more likely to follow suit. Keizer et al. (2008) provided experimental confirmation of this norm-signalling effect, demonstrating that visible signs of disorder in one domain increased norm-violating behaviour in others.

For security professionals, the warmth effect suggests that environmental maintenance is not merely an aesthetic concern or a facilities management responsibility. It is a security function. A well-maintained space is a space in which people feel invested, and invested people are attentive people. They notice what does not belong. They are more willing to speak up. They become, without any formal training or instruction, active participants in the security of their environment.

Why Hostile Actors Prefer Ambiguity

The inverse of this argument has direct implications for threat assessment. Research into hostile reconnaissance and pre-attack behaviour consistently indicates that hostile actors seek environments offering anonymity, confusion and low visibility. Cluttered sightlines, poorly defined boundaries and ambiguous social norms all provide cover — not physical concealment, but social and psychological concealment.

An environment in which no one quite knows who belongs, in which sightlines are obstructed and in which the general atmosphere discourages engagement is an environment in which hostile planning and preparation can proceed undetected. The space itself becomes an enabler. Conversely, environments characterised by clarity, order and a sense of collective ownership are inherently hostile to hostile intent. The would-be attacker faces a space that is watched, understood and cared for — a space in which anomalous behaviour is more likely to be noticed and challenged.

Conclusion: Space Is Not Neutral

The central argument of this article is simple but consequential: the physical environment shapes human behaviour in ways that either support or undermine security. Clear, ordered, well-maintained spaces reduce cognitive load, promote attentiveness, encourage pro-social behaviour and create conditions inhospitable to hostile intent. Disordered, ambiguous, neglected spaces do the reverse.

Security professionals who understand this relationship gain access to one of the most powerful and cost-effective tools available: the environment itself. Before investing in technology, access control, or additional personnel, the question worth asking is whether the space is already working for you — or against you.

The next article in this series examines how Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) operationalises these principles, and why its most powerful effects come not from defensiveness but from warmth.