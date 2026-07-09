Women in Security Enterprise day

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July 2026
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TechMondial Limited
TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…
You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has written to his Cabinet, tasking them with AI (artificial intelligence) adoption and growth in their sectors,…
Paul Nicholas at the physical security product company Abloy UK discusses escape door compliance in schools, and specifying the correct electronic access…
When it comes to cyber defence, mindset inertia is dangerous, writes Dave Silke, Managing Director, EMEA and APAC, at the cyber firm…
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