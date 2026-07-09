Women in Security Enterprise day

Women in Security Enterprise ( WISE UK ) founders Liz Lloyd, Emma Harris and Sarah‑Jane Cork, write about connection, empowerment and opportunity to reshape the sector.

Security Industry Authority ( SIA ) data confirms the scale of the imbalance. As of early 2026, 458,075 people hold active SIA licences across the UK, yet women make up just under 11 per cent of that total. In 2025, only 49,220 of 451,000-plus licence holders were women, a figure that highlights the need for targeted change. Industry‑wide assessments consistently show that women represent only 10–20% of the licensed workforce. This is precisely why WISE UK exists to take action where talk has stalled.

Building Pathways with Women’s Aid

WISE UK’s partnership with Women’s Aid in Luton is a pioneering example of what action looks like. By supporting women in refuge, many of whom have lived through domestic abuse, WISE UK is helping survivors access funded SIA‑recognised training, licence‑cost support and guided career pathways. These pathways aren’t simply about employment; they provide the stability, agency and renewed confidence that enable women to rebuild their lives. Survivors bring extraordinary strengths to the security profession: heightened situational awareness, instinctive risk recognition, resilience and deep empathy. These qualities enrich the industry and strengthen the environment in which the security teams operate.

Scale of Need

The need is undeniable. Women’s Aid and government statistics show tens of thousands of women accessing refuge and safe accommodation services annually, demonstrating a nationwide demand for real opportunity and long‑term security. When those with lived experience of personal safety join the sector, the industry becomes more inclusive, more representative and more effective.

Businesses

Businesses across the UK are stepping up as event sponsors and partners with WISE UK. By supporting these events, businesses are not just endorsing diversity; they are actively shaping it. WISE UK events provide a space for women and allies to share insight, collaborate and drive the cultural shift the security sector urgently needs. The sponsors supporting the summer sizzler event are Convergint, Ocular, Abloy, Zinc Systems, Vars Technology, Smoke Screen, Mitie, Duress, the Association of Security Consultants ( ASC ), Todd Research and Selecta DNA.

A celebration at Tesco HQ

A landmark celebration of this movement will take place on July 13, 2026, hosted by Rachel Bennett, Security Director at Tesco, at Tesco headquarters. After an opening address by her at 4pm, the keynote speaker is SIA CEO Michelle Russell. Speakers and panelists from across the profession are giving their time to amplify the message: the future of security must be built by women and allies, informed by lived experience, and driven by collaboration.

Join

WISE UK stands for connection. It stands for action. And it stands for the belief that when women lift each other, industries transform. By opening doors for survivors, partnering with refuges nationwide and creating strong networks of professional women, WISE UK is actively closing the gender gap, not by waiting for change, but by building it.