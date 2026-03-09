Women in Security Network in Birmingham

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, on the Thursday before, some 180 women gathered at The Old Library in Digbeth for a International Women’s Day celebration hosted by the Women in Security Network, powered by Women in Security Enterprise (WISE UK). Liz Lloyd, Emma Harris and Sarah Jane Cork, the organisers and owners of WISE UK, planned the event that brought together people from across the security sector to celebrate women’s achievements, share experiences, and raise over £5,000 for Women’s Aid in Luton to support Women and Children in refuge, Sarah Jane Cork writes.

This year’s theme centred on the power of connection—how shared stories, lived experiences, and collective action can drive meaningful change across the security industry.

We were delighted to hear from Jolene Taylor, Fiona Hotton, Brenda Koesterman, Natacha Torres, Colleen Harris, Helen Clayton, Chantal Anabtawi, Sophie Malone, Therese Hume, Karen Alexander, Hayley Elvins, Cora Lynne Heifer Rathbone, Emma Brown, Lauren Bettington, Lisa O’Flynn and Gaby Price. Exploring the societal challenges shaping our communities, each table host turned their space into a hub of energy, insight, and teamwork. Using our WISE UK icebreaker packs, they moved beyond presenting and sparked open conversations, transforming data into human stories and challenges into practical ideas. Discussions spanned cyber resilience, physical security, governance, risk, compliance, intelligence, privacy, menopause, childcare, careers, the role of security, inequality, violence against women and girls (VAWG), the gender pay gap, limited representation in leadership, and the human side of safety. Speakers shared the table conversation through personal journeys—often non-linear and unexpected—into the world of security, showing that inclusion is not just about having a seat at the table but about shaping and expanding that table so others can join.The message was clear: women are not only participating in the conversation—they are designing the systems, leading the change, and redefining what security leadership looks like.

Naming the challenges

The event also created space to confront the barriers that persist across the sector and society:

Under-representation in security roles and leadership positions

Bias and stereotypes about who ‘belongs’ in security-focused careers

Unequal access to education, mentorship, and sponsorship, particularly for women and girls in under-resourced communities

Workplace cultures that undervalue diverse perspectives or the “soft skills” essential for trust and collaboration

Safety and security disparities that affect communities differently.

The most powerful take-away from the day was the sense of shared strength and solidarity. Every story told reinforced a simple truth: no one succeeds alone. Behind every achievement stands a network of mentors, allies, families, and colleagues who uplift and empower.Throughout the event, participants demonstrated that:

Listening is a form of leadership

Sharing knowledge is a form of empowerment.

Creating space for new voices is a form of security.

The celebration was not just about individual success—it was about the collective momentum that emerges when those successes intersect and form a movement.

The conversations were not abstract—they were directional and actionable. Participants explored how to:

Design mentorship, sponsorship, and allyship programmes that are intentional and measurable

Influence policy, organisational culture, and technology through an equity and inclusion lens

Translate the day’s energy into tangible outcomes, such as internships, training, community initiatives, and leadership opportunities.

Build clear pathways for women and other underrepresented groups to enter and grow in the security world. This includes training for women in refuge to help them gain their licence and step into an industry where only a small number of women currently work. The network’s female‑led partners, including Tiger Events with Louise Walker; and CYS Security with Claire Shrosbree and Julie Knight, are creating safe learning spaces and offering support with CVs, applications, and finding the right roles—ensuring every step of the journey is strengthened.

Real change in security happens when people leave events like this with commitments—to open doors, make introductions, challenge bias, and lead differently.

The Women in Security Network’s International Women’s Day event was more than a celebration—it was a catalyst for progress. By raising funds for Women’s Aid in Luton, the network extended its impact beyond the industry, supporting women facing some of the toughest challenges in society. The raffle and auction, in which each guest brought a gift to support the theme “Give to Gain,” provided the best opportunity to raise as much money as possible. A signed boxing glove by Tyson Fury was gifted by Iain McCallister from MAN Commercial. As the day closed, one message resonated across the room: the future of security is inclusive, collaborative, and built by those who believe in the power of shared purpose.

Sponsors

Sponsors were Elevation training, CDVI, Convergint, HID, The Portmarnock Group, Ocular, Zinc Systems, Oncam, Sitewatch Group, Sloane Risk Group, Rathbone Results, Opus Apeiro, British Security Industry Association, and Abloy UK; Securitas sponsored the selfie board.

Charity Partner, Women’s Aid in Luton, received over £5K from this event, bringing the total raised by the Women in Security network to £13 K over the past three years.