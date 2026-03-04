CATEGORIES
NCSC advice on Middle East conflict

by Mark Rowe

Almost certainly there’s a heightened risk of indirect cyber threat for those who have a presence, or supply chains, in the Middle East, according to the UK official NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre).

It advises that owing to the conflict in the Middle East, there is likely no significant change in the direct cyber threat from Iran to the UK, however due to the fast-evolving nature of the conflict, this assessment may be subject to change. The NCSC points to its previously issued advisories on DDoS attacksphishing activity and ICS Targeting.

Those exposed to higher risk, such as those with offices or supply chains in the region, should adjust cyber security posture accordingly, the NCSC says. It suggests the steps outlined in the NCSC’s actions to take when threat is heightened guidance, and consider proportionate action to increase monitoring and review your external attack surface. For physical and personnel security risks, refer to guidance issued by the UK official National Protective Security Authority (NPSA).

Comment

Ismael Valenzuela, VP of Threat Intelligence Research, at the cyber firm Arctic Wolf, said: “What we are watching now is hybrid warfare at scale: coordinated kinetic operations against Iran, pre-emptive cyber activity, and an expected wave of Iranian and proxy influence campaigns that blur the line between battlefield and home front. Organisations worldwide must assume that their operational technology, data centres, AI integration layers, and information ecosystems are part of this contested terrain, whether they see themselves as “targets” or not.

“If your organisation depends on federal systems, global suppliers, or automation‑driven decision workflows, those dependencies must be mapped, continuously reassessed, and explicitly included in crisis simulations, because influence operations will increasingly target the systems that inform people, not just the people themselves.

“This shift will be felt most acutely in supply chains. Export controls are tightening, rare earth restrictions are expanding, and supplier landscapes are fragmenting, which means the attack surface now includes not just code and hardware, but also the data and AI‑driven processes that decide which components you buy, from whom, and under what constraints. In that context, supply‑chain compromise can mean trojanised firmware and software updates, manipulated supplier intelligence, or AI‑distorted risk scores that quietly steer critical dependencies toward adversary‑influenced ecosystems.”

