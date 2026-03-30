Banham Academy hails Ofsted report

Banham Academy, part of the Banham Group, is hailing its latest Ofsted inspection report. As a training provider in the fire and security sector, the training arm of the south London-based, family-owned installer is required to be inspected by the education watchdog, which more usually visits and grades schools.

Ofsted praised the Academy’s highly inclusive culture, especially the tailored support for apprentices with special educational needs, disabilities, or other disadvantages. Inspectors found that the Academy’s commitment to removing learning barriers, whether through personalised teaching adaptations or specialist assistive equipment, ensures every apprentice can thrive and make strong progress.

Inspectors highlighted the industry expertise of the leadership team and their collaboration with employers across the UK. Banham Academy’s leaders were recognised for shaping an ambitious curriculum tailored to real-world sector needs and for responding swiftly to feedback by expanding training centres in London, Derby and Essex to improve accessibility and meet growing demand. The Academy has some 320 apprentices in learning, making it one of the largest trainers of FESS (fire, emergency systems and security) in the country.

Ofsted commended tutors as highly experienced specialists who bring up-to-date, practical insight from the fire and security sector into the classroom. Their ability to break down complex technical topics was highlighted as exemplary.

Apprentices were noted for their maturity, confidence and professionalism, developing beyond the expected standard in critical thinking, problem-solving, compliance, risk awareness, and attention to detail. The inspection found that apprentices produce work of an exceptionally high standard, achieve industry-recognised certifications early in their training, and progress rapidly in the workplace. Many secure long-term employment within the sector, often advancing into supervisory or managerial roles. Employers highly value the contribution apprentices make to their organisations.