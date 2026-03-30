Banham Academy hails Ofsted report

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

April 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, March 30, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Senior Fire & Security Install Engineer – London/ M25 / London
Field Service Technician – Knoxville TN / Knoxville TN
Fire & Security Engineer – Service & Works – Oxford / oxfordshire
Project Engineer / Brighton
Security Design Engineer / Fremont
Project Manager / Midlands
Project Manager – Fire Detection / Suppression / Hampshire
Installation Manager / Bath
CCTV Installation Engineer / England
Security Systems Design Engineer / UK - Chelmsford
Post a Job Ad
Training

Banham Academy hails Ofsted report

by Mark Rowe

Banham Academy, part of the Banham Group, is hailing its latest Ofsted inspection report. As a training provider in the fire and security sector, the training arm of the south London-based, family-owned installer is required to be inspected by the education watchdog, which more usually visits and grades schools.

 

Ofsted praised the Academy’s highly inclusive culture, especially the tailored support for apprentices with special educational needs, disabilities, or other disadvantages. Inspectors found that the Academy’s commitment to removing learning barriers, whether through personalised teaching adaptations or specialist assistive equipment, ensures every apprentice can thrive and make strong progress.

Inspectors highlighted the industry expertise of the leadership team and their collaboration with employers across the UK. Banham Academy’s leaders were recognised for shaping an ambitious curriculum tailored to real-world sector needs and for responding swiftly to feedback by expanding training centres in London, Derby and Essex to improve accessibility and meet growing demand. The Academy has some 320 apprentices in learning, making it one of the largest trainers of FESS (fire, emergency systems and security) in the country.

Ofsted commended tutors as highly experienced specialists who bring up-to-date, practical insight from the fire and security sector into the classroom. Their ability to break down complex technical topics was highlighted as exemplary.

Apprentices were noted for their maturity, confidence and professionalism, developing beyond the expected standard in critical thinking, problem-solving, compliance, risk awareness, and attention to detail. The inspection found that apprentices produce work of an exceptionally high standard, achieve industry-recognised certifications early in their training, and progress rapidly in the workplace. Many secure long-term employment within the sector, often advancing into supervisory or managerial roles. Employers highly value the contribution apprentices make to their organisations.

Kevin Faulkner, Head of Academy said: “This Ofsted report reflects the passion, commitment and expertise of our staff and the exceptional drive shown by our apprentices. We are incredibly proud to deliver training that not only meets industry needs but transforms lives and careers. This recognition reinforces our mission to nurture talent, support inclusive opportunities and continue raising professional standards across our sector.”

Visit https://www.banhamacademy.co.uk/.

More on apprenticeships in the May edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Related News

  • Training

    Ruth Henig Scholarship

    by Mark Rowe

    Through the Security Institute, a first 14 recipients have received The Baroness Ruth Henig Scholarship. It’s named after the distinguished public servants,…

  • Training

    Energy exercise

    by Mark Rowe

    The seventh edition of Cyber Europe, a cybersecurity exercise by the European Union, organised by the EU agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) tested…

  • Training

    Doncaster centre opens

    by Mark Rowe

    Skills for Security (SfS) has opened its seventh training site nationwide.  The new facility, in Doncaster, South Yorkshire has welcomed its first…

Close