Sheriffs’ Award for Bravery

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

April 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, March 30, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Senior Fire & Security Install Engineer – London/ M25 / London
Field Service Technician – Knoxville TN / Knoxville TN
Fire & Security Engineer – Service & Works – Oxford / oxfordshire
Project Engineer / Brighton
Security Design Engineer / Fremont
Project Manager / Midlands
Project Manager – Fire Detection / Suppression / Hampshire
Installation Manager / Bath
CCTV Installation Engineer / England
Security Systems Design Engineer / UK - Chelmsford
Post a Job Ad
Announcement

Sheriffs’ Award for Bravery

by Mark Rowe

Nominations are now invited from across the UK for the Sheriffs’ Award for Bravery. It’s open to anyone, whether a member of the public, a member of the Emergency Services or Armed Forces, or someone working in the security industry. The closing date for nominations for the 2026 Sheriffs’ Award is August 1. If you know someone who deserves to be nominated, submit your nomination on the Worshipful Company website: Sheriffs’ Award for Bravery – WCoSP or you can contact the Clerk, via email – [email protected].

About the Sheriffs’ Award 

Set up by the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals in the aftermath of the London bombings of July 2005, it’s to recognise outstanding courage shown by individuals who put themselves at risk to protect others.

The 2025 Award was presented to the Principal Recipient at the Company’s Annual Dinner in October, where the Sheriffs also formally launched the 2026 Award. The Sheriffs attended a reception in February, hosted by the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals in the Judges’ Dining Room at the Old Bailey.

The event was opened by the Master of the Company, Susan Jones, who welcomed the Sheriffs, Members of the Company and invited guests. She was followed by the Junior Warden, David Lee, who provided a short history of the Award and explained how the nomination and judging process is managed.

The reception was then presided over by the Sheriffs, Alderman and Sheriff Robert Hughes-Penney and Sheriff and Deputy Keith Bottomley. Guests included representatives from the blue light services, security companies, commercial companies, Company supporters, the military and other Livery Companies.

A highlight of the occasion was the return of Molly Bulmer, one of the Principal Recipients of the 2025 Award, accompanied by her mother. Guests also viewed a short film recorded at the 2025 Common Hall, featuring interviews with the Sheriffs, those commended for acts of bravery, members of the Working Group and nominators. The Principal Recipient receives a trophy, a framed certificate and a cash award of £5,000. By order of the Sheriffs, the recipient’s name is also permanently inscribed on the Honours Board and in the Book of Honour, both are on display at the Old Bailey.

Related News

Close