Nominations are now invited from across the UK for the Sheriffs’ Award for Bravery. It’s open to anyone, whether a member of the public, a member of the Emergency Services or Armed Forces, or someone working in the security industry. The closing date for nominations for the 2026 Sheriffs’ Award is August 1. If you know someone who deserves to be nominated, submit your nomination on the Worshipful Company website: Sheriffs’ Award for Bravery – WCoSP or you can contact the Clerk, via email – [email protected].

About the Sheriffs’ Award

Set up by the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals in the aftermath of the London bombings of July 2005, it’s to recognise outstanding courage shown by individuals who put themselves at risk to protect others.

The 2025 Award was presented to the Principal Recipient at the Company’s Annual Dinner in October, where the Sheriffs also formally launched the 2026 Award. The Sheriffs attended a reception in February, hosted by the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals in the Judges’ Dining Room at the Old Bailey.

The event was opened by the Master of the Company, Susan Jones, who welcomed the Sheriffs, Members of the Company and invited guests. She was followed by the Junior Warden, David Lee, who provided a short history of the Award and explained how the nomination and judging process is managed.

The reception was then presided over by the Sheriffs, Alderman and Sheriff Robert Hughes-Penney and Sheriff and Deputy Keith Bottomley. Guests included representatives from the blue light services, security companies, commercial companies, Company supporters, the military and other Livery Companies.

A highlight of the occasion was the return of Molly Bulmer, one of the Principal Recipients of the 2025 Award, accompanied by her mother. Guests also viewed a short film recorded at the 2025 Common Hall, featuring interviews with the Sheriffs, those commended for acts of bravery, members of the Working Group and nominators. The Principal Recipient receives a trophy, a framed certificate and a cash award of £5,000. By order of the Sheriffs, the recipient’s name is also permanently inscribed on the Honours Board and in the Book of Honour, both are on display at the Old Bailey.