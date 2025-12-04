Excellence Awards treble

The guarding firm Amulet was among those recognised at the 2025 Security and Fire Excellence Awards , announced in London on December 1. The business won in the training initiative category, was commended as Security Guarding Company of the Year – in the over £35m a year turnover category, and highly commended for its work with the train operator c2c in the team category.

The award for training covers the Railway Safety Accreditation Scheme (RSAS) Plus, as developed with JRC Training in 2022. It was created by PGCE Cert Ed retired police officer Jim Ferran, educational practitioner Karen Ferran, and forensic psychologist Dr Keri Nixon. RSAS Plus builds on the long-standing RSAS by combining behavioural insights, legal foundations, and crisis management techniques.

Amulet was praised for the scheme’s measurable results and expansion. In 2025, RSAS Plus served a network of transport customers, with some 116 delegates completing training. The security company reports significant increases in reporting accuracy, safeguarding interventions and evidence capture. On one customer account, byelaw offence reports rose from 1,454 in 2022 to 8,436 in 2025, and body-worn camera activations increased from 2,210 to 9,980, showing significantly improved officer understanding, evidence gathering, and reporting diligence.

Kieran Mackie, Amulet managing director, pictured, said: “This award is a credit to everyone involved in shaping RSAS Plus, from our specialist trainers to the officers who put the learning into practice every day. RSAS Plus was designed to tackle anti-social behaviour, mental health crises, and incidents requiring safeguarding head-on, giving officers confidence and support to keep the public safe. We’re proud of the results so far and even more proud of the people delivering them.”

And RSAS Plus co-creator Jim Ferran said: “Karen and I are delighted and honoured to be recognised by our peers in the industry. We hope that our training, in some small way, saves lives and empowers Amulet colleagues to keep themselves and service users safe.”