Training

WorldSkills UK National Finals winner

by Mark Rowe

Toby Moulder from APM Fire and Security Ltd, trained by SGS College, pictured, won in the electronic fire and security competition, part of the WorldSkills UK National Finals.

 

WorldSkills UK brings together apprentices and learners from across the country to compete in industry-standard technical challenges. The inspectorates the NSI and SSAIB judged the electronic fire and security contest, designed with Skills for Security to benchmark the skills, knowledge and professional behaviours required by the industry.

Darrell Gilmour, Director of Technical Education at Skills for Security, said: “WorldSkills UK is an important platform for raising the profile and standards of technical education in our sector. The competitors demonstrated exceptional discipline and a strong understanding of current industry practices. Their performance reflects the future of the fire and security workforce, one that is skilled, capable and ready to meet the demands of a fast-evolving industry.”

 The competitors did two days of real-world tasks covering system installation, fault-finding, configuration, compliance and customer-focused problem-solving. The event tested technical ability besides precision, resilience and the ability to work to professional standards under time pressure.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: “Congratulations to all those who participated in the WorldSkills UK national competitions in Electronic Fire and Security Systems.  We are grateful for the ongoing support of Skills for Security, which enables us to help apprentices develop their skills to the highest level.  Our finalists represent the future of our economy.  They are the new generation of highflyers that will give UK employers a competitive edge.  Our competitions, based on global standards, play a vital role in developing the skills that will drive investment, create jobs, and fuel economic growth.”

Joseph Jenkins, from AGS Security Systems and trained by Skills for Security, took second place; and Declan Oneil representing ADT and trained by Banham was third. Highly recommended was Luke Wilson, representing Atlas World and trained by South Eastern Regional College.

David Scott, Managing Director of Skills for Security added: All finalists should be extremely proud of their achievements. The UK fire and security sector continues to grow and innovate, and we’re so proud to support WorldSkills UK and help ensure we are preparing the next generation of skilled professionals. These apprentices have shown they are more than ready to take their next steps in the industry.”

 

Partners

This year’s competition was supported by partners including product manufacturers CSL Group, Texecom Ltd, C-TEC, GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd, Dahua UK & Ireland, and Eaton; and The Security Event (TSE) and Fenix Monitoring.

About the event

Some 400 finalists competed across 40 skill categories, digital and physical world; for the winners in full visit the WorldSkills UK website. Entries open for the 2026 competition in March. Visit https://www.worldskillsuk.org/.

