Ahead of the South African security exhibition SASCON 2026 and the OSAC Africa Regional Committee Conference, a three-day Masterclass in Cape Town from July 18 to 20 is designed for security, risk and resilience professionals ready to sharpen their strategic impact, strengthen their influence in organisational decision-making, and position security as a core business function.

The programme is built around the ASIS Senior Security Executive Guideline. It integrates frameworks including ASIS’ Enterprise Security Risk Management (ESRM) and organisational resilience principles. These are combined with insights drawn from real-world experience. Delegates will explore organisational leadership, stakeholder engagement, business communication, governance, risk-informed decision-making, team development, and the evolving role of security within modern organisations.

The Masterclass comes at a significant moment say the organisers, the consultancy Optimal Risk. Across sectors and geographies, organisations are navigating an increasingly volatile and complex operating environment. The demands on security leaders have evolved in response. Technical expertise remains a foundation, but senior professionals are also expected to communicate with authority, engage at board level, and align security priorities with the wider objectives of the business.

The programme is practitioner-led and aimed at senior security managers, heads of security, directors and experienced risk and resilience professionals. It is particularly relevant for professionals holding recognised credentials such as CPP, PSP, CSyP and FSyI, as well as those preparing for more senior leadership responsibilities. The course is limited to 30 delegates to encourage discussion, knowledge sharing and peer-to-peer learning.

Details

The course is ASIS International accredited and carries 20 CPE credits. Registration is open. Further information and booking details can be found at the Optimal Risk website: https://optimalrisk.uk.hubb.digital/training.

About SASCON

The Sub-Saharan Africa Security Conference (SASCON) 2026 meanwhile runs on July 21 and 22 at the Lagoon Beach Hotel, Cape Town; hosted by the South Africa Chapter of ASIS.