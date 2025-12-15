Channel Partner Awards

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, December 15, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Service Account Manager / London, UK
BDM / Surrey
Security Project Manager / England
Security Project Manager / England
Security Project Engineer / England
Data Cabling Engineer / England
Small Works Manager / England
Fire Engineer / EC1, Farringdon, Greater London
Lead Fire Alarm Engineer / B79, Tamworth, Staffordshire
Commissioning Engineer / UNIT 1 CRIGGLESTONE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE WAKEFIELD WF4 3HT
Post a Job Ad
Access Control

Channel Partner Awards

by Mark Rowe

The access and security product manufacturer Gallagher Security welcomed Channel Partners to their annual Channel Partner Conference & Awards in the UK. The firm brought together partners from across the region for a day at the company’s Hub in Warwick.

This year’s conference was on a theme of Connect. Collaborate. Inspire, setting the tone the firm said for a day designed to strengthen relationships, share expertise, and prepare partners for the opportunities ahead. Attendees took part in rotating workshop sessions, for every attendee to engage with Gallagher specialists, explore new solutions, and connect with peers from across the channel. Gallagher Group CEO, Kahl Betham, sat down for a fireside chat, and the keynote speaker, Mark Scoular, explored how legitimate threat translates into practical application in a session titled “Protective Security & Multi-Agency Preparedness – the Practical Implications.”

The evening saw the 2025 Gallagher Security Channel Partner Awards, a medieval-themed event marking achievements across the channel. The awards recognise the contribution of channel partners and individuals, the firm added.

Bethan Thompson, Marketing Manager – Europe, said: “This event is all about putting the spotlight on our Channel Partners and teams who bring our solutions to life every single day. Tonight, we celebrated not only the achievements of the past year, but the strength, dedication, and community that underpin our shared success.”

The honorees included:

  • Evolution – Outstanding Channel Partner of the Year 
  • TSP – High Security Channel Partner of the Year
  • Ben Maggs and Martin Murdoch – Gallagher Champions of the Year
  • Securewais for OneLink and Nortek for QuickSwitch – Gallagher Product Innovator Awards
  • Gemma Napier, Atexa and Alan Davis, Securitas – Gallagher Operations Champions
  • Ioannis Toumpis, Securewais and Martin Jansson, Avarn – Matt Page Awards

Long srvice awards include:

  • Sovereign Fire & Security – ten years
  • Littlewood Fencing – 15 years
  • RHI Industrials – 20 years
  • Reliance High-Tech – 20 years

Spencer Marshall, Executive Vice President – Europe, said: “Our progress this year has been driven by the strength of our partnerships, and that strength is the foundation of our momentum for the year ahead. It’s a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated channel, and we look forward to achieving even more together in 2026.”

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close