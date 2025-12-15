The access and security product manufacturer Gallagher Security welcomed Channel Partners to their annual Channel Partner Conference & Awards in the UK. The firm brought together partners from across the region for a day at the company’s Hub in Warwick.

This year’s conference was on a theme of Connect. Collaborate. Inspire, setting the tone the firm said for a day designed to strengthen relationships, share expertise, and prepare partners for the opportunities ahead. Attendees took part in rotating workshop sessions, for every attendee to engage with Gallagher specialists, explore new solutions, and connect with peers from across the channel. Gallagher Group CEO, Kahl Betham, sat down for a fireside chat, and the keynote speaker, Mark Scoular, explored how legitimate threat translates into practical application in a session titled “Protective Security & Multi-Agency Preparedness – the Practical Implications.”

The evening saw the 2025 Gallagher Security Channel Partner Awards, a medieval-themed event marking achievements across the channel. The awards recognise the contribution of channel partners and individuals, the firm added.

Bethan Thompson, Marketing Manager – Europe, said: “This event is all about putting the spotlight on our Channel Partners and teams who bring our solutions to life every single day. Tonight, we celebrated not only the achievements of the past year, but the strength, dedication, and community that underpin our shared success.”

The honorees included:

Evolution – Outstanding Channel Partner of the Year

TSP – High Security Channel Partner of the Year

Ben Maggs and Martin Murdoch – Gallagher Champions of the Year

Securewais for OneLink and Nortek for QuickSwitch – Gallagher Product Innovator Awards

Gemma Napier, Atexa and Alan Davis, Securitas – Gallagher Operations Champions

Ioannis Toumpis, Securewais and Martin Jansson, Avarn – Matt Page Awards

Long srvice awards include:

Sovereign Fire & Security – ten years

Littlewood Fencing – 15 years

RHI Industrials – 20 years

Reliance High-Tech – 20 years

Spencer Marshall, Executive Vice President – Europe, said: “Our progress this year has been driven by the strength of our partnerships, and that strength is the foundation of our momentum for the year ahead. It’s a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated channel, and we look forward to achieving even more together in 2026.”