ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions EMEIA has achieved ISO 27001 certification across multiple sites and business units.

The certification for information security management has been granted to 15 ASSA ABLOY sites across Europe, including ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions EMEIA DAS R&D; ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Nordic Business Area; and ASSA ABLOY Ltd in Willenhall, UK. Briefly, ISO 27001 is the global standard that defines best practice for managing information security risks. Addressing evolving cyber threats and resilience across digital ecosystems, it shows that an organisation has systematic controls to protect information assets – providing assurance to customers, partners and regulators.

The multi-national says that achieving ISO 27001 certification reflects its dedication to digital security, not just physical security. It shows the firm adds that the company’s products and digital services are developed and managed within a rigorously controlled environment, where risks are continually assessed, data is protected by design, and resilience is built into every stage of the process.

While ISO 27001 is not legally mandated in the security industry, the certifications the firm adds show a commitment to going beyond the baseline requirements to provide a true competitive advantage for its customers.

They also point the firm says to its commitment to meeting the requirements of the EU’s NIS2 directive and preparing for the Cyber Resilience Act. Alongside ISO 27001, the company’s secure development practices ensure products are designed with cybersecurity in mind and undergo rigorous risk assessments and incident reporting.

Kelly Gill, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions EMEIA, says: “The days when security threats to businesses were only physical are long gone. Today, we find ourselves in a world where the digital environment poses even more serious and constantly evolving challenges. At ASSA ABLOY, our approach to security is embedded in every stage of product development and service delivery, not least the digital space. Certifications like ISO 27001, as well as our adherence to NIS2 and the CRA, show our determination to safeguard customer data and ensure operational integrity.

“The journey doesn’t stop here. We are now expanding the scope of ISO 27001 certification across the business, ensuring that customers and partners can place even greater trust in ASSA ABLOY for secure and compliant digital solutions.”

The full list of business units and sites to achieve the 27001 certification to date include:

• ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Romania;

• ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions EMEIA DAS R&D, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas Technology Solutions and Group IT R&D Services (Krakow and Stockholm sites);

• DoorBird GmbH , Berlin;

• ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Hungary;

• ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Nordic Business Area – Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden (three sites in Finland and Sweden, one in Denmark, and one in Norway);

• ASSA ABLOY Ltd in Willenhall, pictured.

• And ASSA ABLOY Sicherheitstechnik GmbH Berlin and Albstadt sites (Berlin certified since 2021 ).

